ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Wrong-way driver struck trooper in East Hartford, police say

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

EAST HARTFORD - A state trooper traveling west on Interstate 84 was hit by a wrong-way vehicle early Sunday, state police said.

Police said in a statement that the trooper saw a Chevrolet Malibu traveling east in the westbound lanes in the area of Exit 58 shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, and the Malibu struck the front left corner of the trooper's cruiser, causing damage to both vehicles.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and has since been released, police said.

The operator of the Chevrolet Malibu was identified as Dennis Bessey, 36, of East Hartford, who failed to perform standard field sobriety tests, police said.

Bessey was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Reckless Endangerment, and Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway

Bessy was released on a $50,000.00 surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Monday, April 18.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer

5K+

Followers

360

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Voice

Intoxicated Rocky Point Driver Causes Two Wrong-Way Crashes In Suffolk County, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver caused a pair of wrong-way crashes on Long Island that left one person hospitalized, police said. In Suffolk County, Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, where there was a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Route 25A in East Shoreham.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
East Hartford, CT
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Trooper#Malibu#Manchester Superior Court
WTNH

Woman shot in Hartford not intended target, police say

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in stable condition after police say she was shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon. Hartford police said the woman in her 60s was not the intended target. Police responded to a home on Irving Street between Albany Avenue and Mather Street around 1:05 p.m. for the report of someone […]
HARTFORD, CT
motor1.com

Watch this crazy Tesla Model 3 road rage attack and chase

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

2 Cars Struck By Gunfire In Easton, Police Say

Two cars were struck by gunfire in Easton, say police seeking clues. Officers responding to the shooting report found evidence of gunfire near the 100 block of S 12th Street just after 5:55 p.m. Friday, Inspector John Piperato said in a release. Two unoccupied vehicles appeared to have been shot...
EASTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Idaho State Journal

Police: Wrong-way driver's head-on collision with car leaves two dead

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 1:19 AM on March 22nd, 2022, on Interstate 84 in Ada County, east of Eagle Road. A 29-year-old male, from Simi Valley, California was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84. A 38-year-old male, from Boise was driving a Hyundai Sonata eastbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84. The two vehicles collided at milepost 47. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Traffic on eastbound side of I-84 was blocked for approximately two and a half hours to allow emergency responders to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Register Citizen

East Hartford police identify man killed in double weekend shooting

EAST HARTFORD — Police have released the identity of a Hartford man killed over the weekend in a shooting that also left a woman injured. The man killed was identified by police as 36-year-old Hartford resident Michael Manson. Police said he succumbed to his injuries after being transported to an area hospital following the shooting early Saturday.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Oxygen

Georgia Jane Doe Identified By Family As 16-Year-Old Girl As Police Continue Search For Killer

A previously unknown Black teenager whose body mysteriously turned up in a vacant home near Atlanta has been identified nearly two months after she was found, officials said. The slain 16-year-old teenage girl, whose remains were found in February, was identified by relatives who contacted authorities after seeing media coverage of the unsolved case, police announced on April 1.
ATLANTA, GA
KTRE

Killeen Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck boy

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are looking for the driver of a black, four-door sedan, possibly a KIA, who struck a 13-year-old boy playing basketball in the 4800 block of John David Drive. The boy was struck shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. He was transported to McLane...
KILLEEN, TX
Eyewitness News

Police search for witnesses to deadly wrong way crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Wrong way crashes continue to put drivers in danger. The latest happening just yesterday in Plainville on I-84. The wrong way driver died at the crash site. State police are still trying to figure out exactly why the driver was going the wrong way. Data shows...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
360
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy