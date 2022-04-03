Wrong-way driver struck trooper in East Hartford, police say

EAST HARTFORD - A state trooper traveling west on Interstate 84 was hit by a wrong-way vehicle early Sunday, state police said.

Police said in a statement that the trooper saw a Chevrolet Malibu traveling east in the westbound lanes in the area of Exit 58 shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, and the Malibu struck the front left corner of the trooper's cruiser, causing damage to both vehicles.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and has since been released, police said.

The operator of the Chevrolet Malibu was identified as Dennis Bessey, 36, of East Hartford, who failed to perform standard field sobriety tests, police said.

Bessey was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Reckless Endangerment, and Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway

Bessy was released on a $50,000.00 surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Monday, April 18.