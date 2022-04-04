ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unsettled weather expected for the work week

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — You’ll need that warm coat this evening, clouds linger early and spotty showers will come to an end for now. Expect some unsettled weather through the work week.

Clouds build again quickly Monday morning with a chance of a few spotty showers in the afternoon otherwise overcast and cool. Highs in the upper 40s around 50 degrees. Rain develops again Tuesday with the potential of heavy rainfall Tuesday night. Sun will mix with clouds Wednesday and it will be much warmer with highs expected in the mid to upper 60s ahead of more rain for later Wednesday night.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we continue to track this unsettled weather pattern over the next several days.

