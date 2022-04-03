ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Hochul and Dem pollster aided Amazon’s anti-union campaign

By Carl Campanile, Sam Raskin
 2 days ago

The top pollster for Gov. Kathy Hochul and other Democrats who proclaim they’re fighting for working folks aided Amazon’s campaign to try to stop employees from unionizing on Staten Island.

Global Strategy Group, headed by Jeffrey Pollock, helped prepare Amazon’s anti-union literature, CNBC reported .

Records show that Hochul’s campaign committee, Friends for Kathy Hochul, paid Pollock-Global Strategy Group $123,000 for services from last October to mid-January after she became governor.

Pollock has served as a Hochul consultant since her campaigns for Congress a decade ago.

Pollock was also disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pollster.

As a key Cuomo strategist, Pollock helped Cuomo attempt to combat sexual harassment allegations, according to numerous texts and other messages obtained as part of state Attorney General Letitia James’ devastating investigative report.

The state Democratic Party also reported billing expenses of $82,000 to Global during the last half of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TwBT_0eyMYSXH00 Hochul’s campaign committee paid Pollock’s organization $123,000 for services after she became governor.Darren McGee- Office of Governor

Pollock and his firm have done work for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, the Democratic Governors’ Association, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and other Washington, DC-based Democratic groups, campaign records reveal.

Pollock is also retained by self-described progressives who claim to be pro-union.

Former city Comptroller Scott Stringer paid Global $347,000 during his failed bid for mayor, city Campaign Finance Board records show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IfvT_0eyMYSXH00 Amazon workers at a warehouse in Staten Island voted to become the web giant’s first unionized US workers.REUTERS

Brad Lander paid Pollock $200,000 as part of his successful campaign for city comptroller.

Hochul’s Democratic primary opponent, Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi , slammed Hochul for allowing her pollster to aid Amazon’s anti-union war.

“Kathy Hochul purports to support working families but then one of her top political advisors is the leading architect trying to kill efforts by those same working families to unionize at Amazon,” said Suozzi spokesman Jason Elan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LAKI_0eyMYSXH00
Gubernatorial hopeful and Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi said Hochul’s ties to Pollock is “typical Hochul hypocrisy.”Matthew McDermott

“This is typical Hochul hypocrisy and the same Albany two-step that rewards political insiders at the expense of hardworking New Yorkers who are fighting for their right to organize.”

Hochul’s campaign declined to comment, other than to point to the governor’s tweets praising workers at Amazon’s Staten Island warehouse for unionizing on Friday.

The vote was 2,654 in favor and 2,131 against unionization, according to National Labor Relations Board officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CQMh_0eyMYSXH00
The Staten Island Amazon workers voted 2,654 in favor and 2,131 against unionization.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs also declined comment, as did Pollock.

Lander had no immediate comment.

