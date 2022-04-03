ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

LeVar Burton jokes about Will Smith’s Oscars slap at Grammys pre-show

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Grammys haven’t even officially started — but the Will Smith jokes have.

“I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian. If you know what I mean,” LeVar Burton said while hosting the Grammys’ “premiere ceremony,” which was held hours before Sunday’s televised main event and doles out the majority of the music awards.

“So I need to caution everybody: Remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself. Alright?” the actor and host joked at the afternoon ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CW8OK_0eyMYReY00
LeVar Burton joked about Will Smith’s infamous Oscar night slap while hosting the Grammys premiere ceremony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVkfN_0eyMYReY00
Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZWU4_0eyMYReY00
Comedian Nate Bargatze arrived on the stage wearing a helmet for protection.

Comedian Nate Bargatze then walked onto the stage wearing a large black helmet.

“They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows during their joke parts,” he said, as some audience members appeared shocked. “It doesn’t even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me.”

Follow the 2022 Grammys with our up-to-the-minute coverage:

Burton and Bargatze were of course referencing the slap heard ’round the world last Sunday when actor Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

Smith, who went on to win a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in “King Richard,” was facing possible expulsion or suspension by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences when he resigned from the organization Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
HollywoodLife

Regina Hall Feels Up Jason Momoa On Stage At The Oscars In Hilarious Moment: Watch

Oscars host Regina Hall couldn’t keep her hands to herself when Jason Momoa stepped on stage to present an award. Regina Hall got very handsy with two handsome hunks at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress, 51, hilariously felt up Jason Momoa, 42, and Josh Brolin, 54, while performing a self-described “COVID pat down” on the duo on stage. As Jason and Josh came out to present the award for Best Sound, Regina — who is hosting the award show with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, walked over to both men to perform her duties.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Academy Awards
Newsday

Oscars add Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta as presenters

Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta are among the latest batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said Friday. The show is two weeks out and under pressure to reverse declining ratings, which last year hit an all-time low.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Netflix is allegedly backing out of a Will Smith project after the Oscars Slap

Netflix has reportedly put a Will Smith project on the back burner in light of the actor slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. Even if you didn’t watch the Oscars this year, you know exactly what happened there – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock following the latter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Amidst the controversy following the incident, Netflix has decided to put a Will Smith project on the back burner.
MOVIES
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
Thrillist

Will Smith’s Path to the Oscars Started with ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

Consider for a moment: you’re an up-and-coming television actor at the helm of a wildly successful sitcom. A move to the silver screen would seem like the inevitable next step, but your Hollywood bona fides are far from established. You anxiously await the call for your agent to tell you that you’ve made it, the big one has come through, you’re a multi-millionaire. All of your debts are cleared. You’re a leading man.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

2022 Oscars: Beyoncé to Perform Live for First Time in 2 Years at 2022 Oscars

Watch: See Beyonce's Daughters Rumi & Blue Ivy in New Ivy Park Ad. The Best Original Song nominees are getting in formation. At the 2022 Oscars on March 27, Beyoncé will perform live for the first time in two years, singing "Be Alive" from King Richard. Also slated to take the stage? Her fellow nominees in the category, including Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra, the Academy accounted March 22. They'll perform "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die, "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days and "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto, respectively. As for Van Morrison—who was recognized for Belfast's "Down to Joy"—he'll be sitting this one out due to a scheduling conflict.
TENNIS
Polygon

Will Smith’s best performances that probably should have won Oscars

Will Smith has been nominated for three Best Actor Oscars in his illustrious career, the latest being for his performance as ultimate tennis dad Richard Williams in King Richard (which also earned him his first Best Picture nomination as a producer). Smith is the rare bona fide movie star, a crowd-pleaser who has delighted audiences in a variety of roles for decades. It is frankly bizarre that he has never won an Oscar — King Richard follows Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness as his acting nominations, and we’ll see Sunday night if that translates to his first win.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy