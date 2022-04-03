ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X suits up in pearls on the Grammys 2022 red carpet

By Kristin Contino
 2 days ago
Covered in head-to-toe pearls and crystals, Lil Nas X rocked Balmain on the Grammys red carpet.

Lil Nas X has never met a suit he doesn’t love.

The “Old Town Road” singer turned heads in a heavily embellished white Balmain two-piece set on the Grammys 2022 red carpet Sunday, April 3 in Las Vegas.

The pearl-and-crystal covered suit, which channeled Kim Kardashian’s $20,000 Balmain bachelorette party dress from 2012, featured butterfly detail on the chest, sleeves and back.

He added sky-high platform boots with the same embellishments as his suit along with diamond drop earrings to finish off the fabulous look.

“I wanted to give everybody a Balmain look,” he told E! red carpet host Laverne Cox before showing off his grills, adding, “I wear these all the time.”

The “Old Town Road” singer added metallic mint green eyeliner to coordinate with the butterfly design on his suit jacket.

The rapper will be performing with Jack Harlow in tonight’s show and is nominated for five Grammys: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby.”

This marks one of the first appearances in months for the “That’s What I Want” singer, who had worried fans with his lack of social media posts since his Covid-19 diagnosis in December 2021.

On March 16, he returned to Instagram after a two-month hiatus, posting “missed u guys” along with a series of photos, including one rocking knee-high patent leather boots and a sleeveless top as a dress.

The Grammy-winning rapper then hit the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, taking home the Male Artist of the Year award in one of his more understated looks, rocking an all-black ensemble including a military-style vest.

After kicking off the night in this standout look, the rapper is sure to stun the Grammys stage during his performance.

