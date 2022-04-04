Identification of NOXA as a pivotal regulator of resistance to CAR T-cell therapy in B-cell malignancies

Comparison of epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) monotherapy or with bevacizumab in real-world non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients was lacking. 310 patients of advanced NSCLC with common EGFR mutation receiving first-generation EGFR-TKI monotherapy or with bevacizumab were included and propensity-score matched. Progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and secondary T790M mutation were analysed. Patients receiving EGFR-TKI and bevacizumab were significantly younger, had better performance status and with high incidence of brain metastasis (55.8%). In the propensity-score matched cohort, PFS (13.5 vs. 13.7Â months; log-rank p"‰="‰0.700) was similar between the two groups. The OS (61.3 vs. 34.2Â months; log-rank p"‰="‰0.010) and risk reduction of death (HR 0.42 [95% CI 0.20"“0.85]; p"‰="‰0.017) were significantly improved in EGFR-TKI plus bevacizumab group. Analysis of treatment by brain metastasis status demonstrated EGFR-TKI plus bevacizumab in patients with brain metastasis was associated with significant OS benefit compared to other groups (log-rank p"‰="‰0.030) and these patients had lower early-CNS and early-systemic progressions. The secondary T790M did not significantly differ between EGFR-TKI plus bevacizumab and EGFR-TKI monotherapy groups (66.7% vs. 75.0%, p"‰="‰0.460). Forty-one (31.1%) and 31 (23.5%) patients received subsequent osimertinib and chemotherapy, respectively. The post-progression OS of osimertinib and chemotherapy were 22.1 and 44.9Â months in EGFR-TKI plus bevacizumab group and were 10.0 and 14.1Â months in EGFR-TKI monotherpay group, respectively. First-generation EGFR-TKI with bevacizumab improved treatment efficacy in real-world patients of NSCLC with EGFR mutation. Patients with brain metastasis received additional OS benefit from this treatment.

