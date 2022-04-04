ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Identification of NOXA as a pivotal regulator of resistance to CAR T-cell therapy in B-cell malignancies

By Xin Yan
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 98 (2022) Cite this article. Despite the remarkable success of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for treating hematologic malignancies, resistance and recurrence still occur, while the markers or mechanisms underlying this resistance remain poorly understood. Here, via an unbiased genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9...

