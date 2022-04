In but two years (1926-1928) St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island was completed, a marriage of faith and engineering. Mike Kube, a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, knows quite a bit about the juxtaposition of science and the divine. Kube is an accomplished civil engineer, having been on the Bureau of Reclamation team who worked on the Calamus Dam, among other water projects, like irrigation canals and pipeline distribution systems.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 16 DAYS AGO