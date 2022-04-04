Barn in Greenfield seriously damaged by fire
GREENFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A barn fire in Greenfield caused some road closures Sunday evening.
According to the Greenfield Police Department, crews responded to Plain Road for a report of a barn that was on fire.
Plain Road was closed for several hours while fire fighters battled the flames. There was serious damage to the barn.
There is no word on what caused the fire.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0