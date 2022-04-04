ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Shaine Casas Unleash 1:56.7 200 IM, Fastest In World For 2022

By Matthew Harder
swimswam.com
 2 days ago

Shaine Casas unleashed a 1:56.70 200 IM, winning the event over a loaded field and establishing the #1 time in the world for 2022. Archive photo via NCAA Photos. Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT) Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT) Long Course Meters (50m) WOMEN’S 1500...

swimswam.com

swimswam.com

2022 Canadian Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

The first finals session of the 2022 Canadian Trials is here, and with it we'll see finals of the women's and men's 200 IM, 100 back, and 400 IM. Stock photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. 2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS. April 5th-April 10th, 2022. Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC. The first...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

SC World Champion Sophie Hansson Signs with arena

At the ACC Championships in February, Hansson won the 100 breast in a new ACC Record of 56.72, and came in 2nd in the 200 breast. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swedish Olympian and NC State senior Sophie Hansson has signed a sponsorship with arena, she announced via Instagram.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 Canadian Trials Day 1 Scratch Report: Kayla Sanchez Opts Out of 100 Back

The most noteworthy scratch is sprint freestyle star Kayla Sanchez, who has scratched the women's 100 back. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The 2022 Canadian Trials kick off this morning in Victoria, on the west coast of the country. This morning’s action will kick off with the men’s and women’s para 50 breast and 100 breast. Then, we’ll move into the men’s and women’s 200 IM, 100 back, and 400 free. As for any notable scratches, it looks like there’s not too much to report. The most noteworthy scratch is sprint freestyle star Kayla Sanchez, who has scratched the women’s 100 back. Sanchez was the #3 seed in the event, coming in at 59.78. Sanchez is also entered in the 50 back, 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free, so we’ll see if today’s scratch was an isolated incident.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

23 Swimmers Notch Names on National Team Rosters at 2022 U.S. OW Nationals

Results from Open Water Nationals and Junior Nationals in Florida finalized the 2022 U.S. Open Water National Team and World Junior Championships rosters. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The 2022 U.S. Open Water National and Junior National Championships in Fort Myers Beach, Florida last weekend served as qualifications...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
swimswam.com

Canadian Roster Update: McIntosh, Knox, Masse Among Worlds Qualifiers

Night one of the Canadian Swimming Trials saw 6 swimmers qualify for the 2022 World Championships and 3 swimmers qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Michael P. Hall. 2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS. Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC. Night one of the Canadian Swimming Trials saw six swimmers...
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

Adam Peaty eyeing packed summer schedule ahead of return to the pool at British Swimming Championships

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty will have one eye on a packed summer schedule when he returns to the pool at the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield.This week’s event doubles up as selection trials ahead of the forthcoming World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships.Peaty has already secured spots for each of those competitions – in Budapest, Birmingham and Rome respectively – by virtue of prior championship performances.Yet the 27-year-old is eager to gauge current form during his first competitive action of the season.“I’m really excited to see where I’m at in my training and preparation,” he posted on...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Freya Colbert Drops 3 Seconds for 3rd Place in 200 Free at British Swim Trials

LCM (50m) World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition. Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation. Great Britain has a pair of Freyas charging toward Paris. 18-year old Freya Colbert had a breakout swim on Tuesday to finish in 3rd place in the women’s 200 free at the British Championships, finishing one spot behind Freya Anderson.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 British Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

LCM (50m) World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition. Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation. The opening night of finals from the 2022 British Swimming Championships in Sheffield will feature six different events, four of which have World Championship qualifying implications. The women’s 200 free and 400 IM, plus...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Fairweather Nabs Age Record #2 At NZL National Championships

LCM (50m) The 2022 New Zealand Swimming Championships continued on to day 3 in Auckland with big guns Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather back in the water. Olympic finalist Clareburt this time took on the men’s 200m free, claiming his 3rd title of the meet in a time of 1:48.38. Clareburt has already won the 400m IM and 400m free events here and held off Cameron Gray to grab his triple gold, with Gray finishing also under 1:49 in 1:48.94.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

City Ki Paraplegic Swimmer Ne Conquer Kiya Pool- Indian Swimming News

Garima Ke Liye Swimming Sirf Unki Hobby Nhi Hai, Wo Pool Waters Ki Help Se Phr Se Apne Pairo Pr Khade Hone Ki Koshish Kr Rhi Hai. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Jab Pavagadh Ki Ek Terrible Trekking Mishap Ne Vadodra Ki Rhne Wali Garima Vyas Ko Bedridden Aur...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Retired Olympian Conor Dwyer Enters University Of Florida Hall Of Fame

American Olympic medalist Conor Dwyer enters the University of Florida Hall of Fame after having retired from competitive swimming in 2019. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The University of Florida‘s F Club Committee has revealed its latest inductees into the storied school’s Hall of Fame, with American Olympic...
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

Pac-12 Announces 2022 Women’s Swimming & Diving Postseason Awards

Courtesy: Pac-12 SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference announced the recipients of the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving awards, as voted on by the league coaches. After winning the 2022 Pac-12 Championships, STANFORD swept the Pac-12 Women’s Swimming postseason honors as Regan Smith was voted Swimmer of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Stanford head coach Greg Meehan, who led the Cardinal to its 24th all-time Pac-12 Championships victory, earned his fifth Coach of the Year honor. ARIZONA’s Delaney Schnell was named Pac-12 Diver of the Year for the second consecutive year and Dwight Dumais was voted Pac-12 Diving Coach of the Year, while UTAH’s Holly Waxman earned Pac-12 Freshman Diver of the Year.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 Women’s NCAAs: How Did Our Top 20 Recruits Perform As Freshmen?

Virginia's Gretchen Walsh thrived as a freshman, scoring 54 NCAA points while winning the national title in the 100 freestyle. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We’ve already done a deep dive into our recruiting archives, looking at how the top 20 recruits from the high school class of 2018...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Finnish National Record-holder Luukas Vainio Verbals to Wisconsin for 2023-24

Finnish youth record-holder Luukas Vainio has verbally committed to Wisconsin for 2023-24 with times that would already score in B finals at B1Gs. Archive photo via Mike Ringor/@MRandallRingor. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in...
WISCONSIN STATE
swimswam.com

National Para Swimming Championship Me Maharashtra Top Par-Indian Swimming News

Maharashtra Ne Is Tournament Mei 306 Points Ke Sath Top Position Haasil Ki. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 21st National Para Swimming Championship Ne Maharashtra Ki Dominance Ko Dekha. Maharashtra Ne Is Tournament Mei 306 Points Ke Sath Top Position Haasil Ki. Ye Competition Paralympic Committee Of India Aur Narayan Seva Sansthan Ne Jointly Organised Karwaya Tha. Ye Competition Maharana Pratap Khel Gaon, Udaipur Mei Hua Tha. Is Competition Mei 306 Males Aur 77 Women Ne 14 Category Mei Compete Kiya Tha.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Fairweather Hits 4:04.37 400 Free At New Zealand Championships

LCM (50m) We moved on to day 2 of the 2022 New Zealand Swimming Championships, with Olympic finalist Lewis Clareburt once again back in the water. The 22-year-old already nailed a World Championships and Commonwealth Games qualifying time in the men’s 400m IM yesterday, but today he tried the 400m free on for size.
SWIMMING & SURFING

