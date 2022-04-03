ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel Seven sports presenter Jacqui Felgate announces her shock departure from the network: 'The last two years have been really hard'

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Channel Seven news and sports presenter Jacqui Felgate has announced she is leaving her position to pursue 'new opportunities'.

Felgate, who was the first woman to host the AFL Brownlow Medal in 2020, made the announcement on Sunday after spending more than nine years at the network.

The popular host, 39, told The Herald Sun: 'The last two years have been really hard on every family and while newsrooms are wonderful places and I've had a wonderful career in the newsroom, it's time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Hbop_0eyMXGE000
Signing off: Channel Seven news and sports presenter Jacqui Felgate (pictured) has announced she is leaving the network to pursue 'new opportunities' 

She continued: 'I've got a very young family and I haven't been there enough for them and I want to be there for them over the next little while.

'At the same time I've been presented with so many exciting and new opportunities that I'm really keen to explore and I'm looking forward to those too.'

Felgate shares daughters Maddie, nine, and Georgia, five, with her journalist husband Michael.

She said that after working every weekend for 19 years in newspapers and on TV, she will find it 'really lovely' to be able to spend quality time with her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWISB_0eyMXGE000
Family life: Jacqui shares daughters Maddie, nine, and Georgia, five, with her journalist husband Michael Felgate (all pictured)

Felgate added that being a sports presenter had been a highlight of her career, and she hopes to still be involved in that side of reporting in the future.

She also said having a young family and being a journalist is 'not easy', and that she intends to step back and see what opportunities may present themselves in future.

According to The Herald Sun, Seven Melbourne's director of news, Shaun Menegola, told staff on Sunday: 'As we all know, Jacqui has been a great champion of 7News in Melbourne, including through the past two taxing years of Covid.

'She was not only front and centre on our pandemic coverage, but she extended that commitment across social media, working tirelessly to keep Victorians up to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pdes7_0eyMXGE000
What matters: Felgate said having a young family and being a journalist is 'not easy', and that she intends to step back and see what opportunities may present themselves in future

'We've been guided by Jacqui in terms of the timing of this announcement, and she goes with our full support.'

Following the announcement, Felgate thanked fans on Instagram for their support.

'I feel utterly overwhelmed by everyone's kind words. Thank you so much. I've had a wonderful career with 7News. It was more than I could've ever hoped for,' she said.

'For now it's time to have a break and be a mum to my wonderful daughters. I'm looking forward to whatever the future may hold!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EvicI_0eyMXGE000
Partners: 'I thought about doing a post with all the cool things that have happened over the last 10 years, but nothing really topped reading the news with my husband,' Felgate said

She also shared a photo of herself at the Seven news desk, writing: 'I thought about doing a post with all the cool things that have happened over the last 10 years.

'But nothing really topped reading the news with my husband. He's the real star of our family. He gave up so much to let me live my dream. @mfelgate now I'll actually be home to annoy you! Not just on the telly!'

Samantha Armytage, who quit her role on Seven's breakfast show Sunrise last year, commented: 'Congrats, Jacqui. You're a great talent. Take some time out and breathe (I recommend it!) and here's to great times ahead.'

Emma Hawkins added: 'Bring on the next chapter, MVP.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BTDI_0eyMXGE000
Wise words: Samantha Armytage, who quit her role on Seven's breakfast show Sunrise last year, commented on her announcement: 'Congrats, Jacqui. You're a great talent. Take some time out and breathe (I recommend it!) and here's to great times ahead'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJjkC_0eyMXGE000
Tribute: Felgate said of her husband, 'He's the real star of our family. He gave up so much to let me live my dream. @mfelgate now I'll actually be home to annoy you! Not just on the telly!' 

Comments / 0

