Senate funds seminar for women’s leadership

When I was growing up, I had a “working mother.” That is what women who worked outside the home were called in the ’60s and ’70s. For a mom to have a career was not the norm, and women in the workplace faced significant adversity and discrimination. Even more unusual was the fact that my best friend’s mom was something called a board director. We didn’t even know what that meant, but she wore suits to meetings and talked about the economy and we knew she was a big deal.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 17 DAYS AGO