Environment

Ideas to reduce your waste and promote sustainability

By CSB/SJU Record
 1 day ago

When your clothes don’t fit, when you leave a notebook half-filled, when your light bulbs shatter, when your fairy lights no longer suit the vibe of your room, what do you do?. There is a place for each of these items on our campus that is not the...

95.3 WBCKFM

FireKeepers And My Green Michigan Partner To Reduce Food Waste

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is taking steps to prevent food waste and provide for those in need. According to a press release from FireKeepers on Monday, they have entered into a partnership with My Green Michigan, a food scrap management program, “in an effort to lessen the impact of food waste and increase sustainability for future generations.”
MICHIGAN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Promote Concrete that Absorbs CO2 For Sustainable Construction

According to the International Energy Agency estimates, the building industry is a major source of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions globally, accounting for 8% of total global CO2 emissions. As a result, one of the greatest environmental issues it faces in the future is the development of new sustainable construction materials...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Upcycling polyester could reduce plastic waste

Less than 10% of the 380 million metrics tons of annually produced plastics are currently recycled in the U.S., creating a global environmental threat caused by plastic production and the absorption of millions of tons of waste into bodies of water each year. When you look at plastics like polyester, that percentage goes down.
ENVIRONMENT
Maryland Reporter

Backyard Revolution Reviews: The Best Solar Power Plan?

Backyard Revolution Reviews – What is inside Zack Bennet’s Backyard Revolution Plans? How does this program help to save electricity at home? Is it legit? Read our unbiased Backyard Revolution Solar System Review to find out the real features, benefits, customer reviews & complaints. PDF download!. What is...
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Key points of new UN report: From cutting fossil fuels to greener cities

Continuing to install technology such as coal power plants without carbon capture and storage will ‘lock in’ emissions. UN scientists have warned that without immediate and deep cuts to greenhouse gases, it will be impossible to limit temperature rises to 1.5C – beyond which the most catastrophic impacts of climate change will be felt.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
UPI News

Energy Dept. introduces new efficiency standard for federal buildings

March 30 (UPI) -- The Energy Department said Wednesday it is introducing new energy efficiency standards for all federal buildings starting next year. All federal buildings must comply with the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code by April 2023, according to the new standards. Major retrofitting for some buildings will be covered in the codes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Achieving climate goals will require transformational changes

The third and final installment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC's) Sixth Assessment Report calls for aggressive and comprehensive actions if we are to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century. It finds we still need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions drastically, beyond what governments have pledged, and that this emissions gap is exacerbated by implementation gaps despite the mitigation efforts underway.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Cities driving climate change, but part of the solution -UN report

April 4 (Reuters) - Cities are driving the human-caused climate change that threatens the global environment, but also offer hope. That is the overriding message of a chapter devoted to cities in a major U.N. report on climate change released on Monday, providing city planners around the world guideposts aimed at avoiding climate catastrophe.
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
Phys.org

UN to release handbook of climate change solutions

UN climate experts are set to release what is expected to be the definitive guide to halting global warming on Monday, in a report that lays out how societies and economies must transform to ensure a "liveable" future. With war in Ukraine spurring an urgent energy rethink in the West,...
ENVIRONMENT
hunker.com

Leah Thomas's Mission Is to Center BIPOC Voices in the Environmental Justice Movement

When she posted the protest graphic that read "Environmentalists for Black Lives Matter" on Instagram towards the end of May 2020, Leah Thomas did not expect to garner a huge response, let alone virality. The phrase, the first image in a five-part carousel, was followed by a definition of intersectional environmentalism (IE) written by Thomas: "This is an inclusive version of environmentalism that advocates for both the protection of the people and the planet," as well as a list of actionable steps for environmentalists of color and their allies. In her caption, Thomas shared links to various organizations raising awareness about the ways in which the mainstream environmental justice movement decenters BIPOC communities, even though they experience the most risk when it comes to the climate crisis.
ADVOCACY
Fast Company

Students build a solar-powered greenhouse that produces 50% more energy than it uses

When greenhouses were popularized in the 19th century, they revolutionized the way plants and produce were grown. Today, greenhouses can maintain constant temperatures all year long, making them ideal for harsher climates. But here’s the catch: They’re very energy-intensive. That is, unless they’re solar-powered. In Barcelona’s Sierra...
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Transforming Food Systems with Farmers: A Pathway for the EU

If farmers are supported to take climate-smart actions the EU could reduce its agricultural greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 6%, restore soil health of over 14% of its total agricultural land, and add between €1.9bn and €9.3 billion annually to farmers’ incomes. Transforming Food Systems with Farmers, written as part of the broader effort of the 100 Million Farmers’ EU Carbon+ Farming Coalition in collaboration with Deloitte and NTT Data, makes recommendations on how to work with farmers to achieve these results.
AGRICULTURE
Tree Hugger

Reinventing Energy Efficiency in a Net-Zero World

For nigh on 50 years since the Arab oil embargo, energy security has been the goal in the U.S. and energy efficiency has been one method of achieving it for some. "Drill baby drill" has been the method for others, which is why policies change with every American presidential administration. Now, energy security is back on the menu. The bigger problem we face is not energy but carbon, which requires a different approach. However, most of the world still seems to have an energy efficiency mindset, given that reducing energy consumption does reduce carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Turning deforestation commitments into reality

Global deforestation must be stopped by 2030 if we are to keep within the Paris Agreement 1.5 degree goals. Zero Deforestation commitments can become a reality on the ground by developing integrated conservation and land use plans. High Carbon Stock Approach (HCSA) is helping to identify and protect forest for...
ENVIRONMENT

