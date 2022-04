It's time for the first Erie County Athlete of the Week polls of the spring sports season.Each week during the spring, Erie Times-News staff members will select nominees for the Female Athlete of the Week and the Male Athlete of the Week. Two polls will be posted on GoErie.com/sports each Monday at 5 p.m., and voting will continue through Wednesday at 5 p.m. Votes will be limited to one per computer user or one per network. We...

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO