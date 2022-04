“It’s clearly a budget. It’s got numbers in it.” - George W. Bush As noted from my last two columns, it has been an interesting Legislative session in Concord for condominiums, starting with the proposal of Senate Bill 324 that would effectively shut down condominiums. But that’s not the only piece of legislation currently pending that is of concern. The New Hampshire House of Representatives wanted its chance in the sun, and now has House Bill 1146...

