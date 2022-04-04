3 wounded in downtown Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to shots fired call in the area of Central Ave. and 4th St. early Sunday morning. When officers arrived around 4:00 a.m. at 400 Central SW, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

Police say a suspect has not been identified. All three victims were taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.