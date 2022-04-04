ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

3 wounded in downtown Albuquerque shooting

By Scott Brown
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to shots fired call in the area of Central Ave. and 4th St. early Sunday morning. When officers arrived around 4:00 a.m. at 400 Central SW, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

Police say a suspect has not been identified. All three victims were taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

