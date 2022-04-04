ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

High Wind Watch issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on...

alerts.weather.gov

WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
FLORIDA STATE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
Click10.com

Storms, high winds cause downed trees in Weston

Two massive trees ripped from its roots in Weston after high winds starting flowing through the area around 3 p.m. Saturday. The downed trees caused damage along the 1600 block of South Post Road at the Weston Place Apartment Complex. “Shock because these are some pretty massive old trees,” said...
WESTON, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Strongest winds have tapered off but the area will still see wind gusts between 20-30 mph through the rest of the day.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; Walworth WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Campbell and Walworth Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA

