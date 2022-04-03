ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Spring cleaning weather outlook

By Chris Bouzakis
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcMPu_0eyMTD9J00

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – It’s now April and with that comes warmer temperatures and spring clean up.

The 22News Storm Team is working for you with a look at the best days for cleaning up the yard this week.

As for Sunday, the rainy weather across western Massachusetts was not looking good for residents to get outside with the showers continuing Sunday evening. But as for Monday and Tuesday, it is looking good. Both days will be mild and dry.

Early April is the best time to fertilize your yard especially after it rains.

As for Wednesday and the rest of the week, it is not looking good with a chance of showers through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

WWLP
WWLP

18K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Sports
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning#Storm Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KAAL-TV

Update on Rain/Snow Tuesday through Thursday

We are still watching for a slow moving system during the middle of the work week. We start out with light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday before shifting to mix chances on Thursday. Don't be surprised if some of those mix chances become more dominated by rain as we get closer to Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely fall short of an inch, and snowfall likely will not have an impact with most of the snow not accumulating due to warmer temperatures prior to the snow potentially arriving.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK braced for more wintry weather as temperatures set to plunge to minus 6C

The UK is braced for more wintry weather across the weekend with frost creeping in overnight and temperatures set to plummet as low as minus 6C in some areas.Forecasters said the “peaks and troughs” of spring will hit most of the country over the next week, with sunny spells and windy intervals expected in most regions.Gardeners have been warned to keep an eye on their blooms as sub-zero temperatures on expected on Saturday night could disrupt flowering.#Saturday afternoon will likely be a little cloudier than the morning for many and you may catch the odd showerWarming up after the chilly...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

April Fools: Spring snow creates wintry scenes in France

The calendar has flipped to April, but residents across France stepped out the door on Friday to a burst of cold air and snow. Forecasters say a broad storm over south-central Europe unleashed the wintry weather mere days after spring warmth enveloped the region. In downtown Paris, the lightly falling...
ENVIRONMENT
WWLP

Suspect wanted for shooting man in face: Video

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who shot at a crowd of people and shot a man two times in West Oak Lane. The incident happened on March 23, 2022, at a local bar located at 1400 E. Johnson Street around 3:30 am. According to police, a man said he got into […]
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy