Monroe, LA

Softball sweeps University of Louisiana Monroe in three-game series

By Nicklaus Utsey, The Shorthorn staff
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
The softball team (15-14, 6-6) completed a three-game sweep over the University of Louisiana Monroe this past weekend. The wins would secure their third-straight series victory over Louisiana-Monroe. The Mavericks were coming off a walk-off home run in the 10th inning from graduate catcher Morgan Rios on Friday to...

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

