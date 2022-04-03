ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Will See More Snow in the Forecast for Monday

By Kristen Matthews
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The calendar may say Spring, but Michigan's weather forecast is still feeling a lot like Winter. The old saying goes, "April Showers Bring May Flowers". But what about snow showers? I don't remember hearing anything about that... But indeed, snow showers are what we're expecting in the Lansing area...

94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan.

