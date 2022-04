Meaning “new day” in Farsi, Nowruz marks the first day of spring and the start of the new year in Iranian culture. Beginning on the spring equinox, it marks the beginning of Farvardin, the first month of the Solar Hijri calendar. In addition to traditions such as jumping over the fire for Chaharshanbe Soori and the Haft-sin table spread (featuring seven dishes beginning with the “sin” pronunciation in Farsi, all of which hold symbolic value for the new year), food is a big part of the celebrations. Sabzi polo ba mahi (herbed rice with fish) is one of the most...

