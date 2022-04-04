Chimney fire reported on Chick Road, Darien

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A family and their pets were safe Sunday morning after a chimney fire spread throughout a home in Geneva Township. Posted to Facebook by South Haven Area Emergency Services, the post said SHAES responders and firefighters from Bangor Community, Columbia Township, and Lee Township worked together to put out the flames.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County Dispatch received several reports of a house having blown up and a fire Tuesday evening. Springfield fire crews arrived at 2513 Sandgate around 8:50 p.m. and found the area completely leveled with debris for half a block in all directions and significant damage to the house on either side.
Around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a reported house fire at 2269 Colesville Road in Harpursville. A FOX 40 crew on scene says there are no visible flames as of 7 p.m. Fire crews tell us there was a minor residential fire with no injuries. Harpursville, Sanitaria Springs,...
A driver has been seriously injured in a crash near Whitchurch. The motorist was trapped in a car that was involved in a collision with an articulated lorry on the A41 at Sandford. The collision happened just after 10pm on Tuesday near the junction with the B5065. Emergency services were...
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says they responded to a report of shots fired. The incident happened in the 50 block of 12th Street South around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find a vehicle had been hit by gunfire, and also found shell casings on the ground nearby.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are still determining the cause of a fire St. George Fire Protection District firefighters extinguished Sunday afternoon on Hobbiton Road, according to the department. According to the St. George Fire Protection District, SGFD Engines 613, 683, 673, and 633, Ladder 618, Squad 655, Medic...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating a fire in the southwestern part of town. A fire was reported at an apartment building near 41st street, just a few blocks east of Roosevelt high school. At this time, the cause is unknown, but there is...
ROBSTOWN, Texas — High winds caused problems for area fire fighters who were called to combat a grass fire in Robstown, Texas. The fire was located around FM 1889. Authorities blocked off several roads to better control the blaze. The fire ignited near a palm tree farm and area...
SALEM — Damages were estimated at $1.5 million for an eastbound train locomotive that caught fire Monday afternoon, but firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to two other locomotives, Salem Fire Capt. Shawn Mesler said. No injuries were reported. The Norfolk Southern train was eastbound from the Goshen area...
LEWISTOWN — Local fire companies responded to a kitchen fire Thursday afternoon in Lewistown Borough. According to Lewistown Fire Department Chief Bob Barlett, the fire started around 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the kitchen while a woman was cooking at 166 N. Walnut Street, Lewistown. Barlett said the fire was...
A man and woman have died after a house fire in Nottingham, police and fire services have said.Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a property on Whittier Road in the suburb of Sneinton at 12.43am on Saturday.Nottinghamshire Police said the terraced house was “severely damaged by smoke and fire”.Adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze, the force added.A man and a women were later pronounced dead at the scene and the formal identification process is yet to take place, police said.In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: “If you have any information please call...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS Chief John Shull confirms there was an electrical fire Friday afternoon at The Palm apartments, off of Double Churches Road. Shull said there were no injuries or fatalities. Power had to be shut down for five units. Four of those units were occupied and those families are […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department responded to an early morning report of shots fired Tuesday on Center Road. Around 3:15 in the morning Mobile Police were on the scene of Center Road due to reports of shots fired. There is no information on any injuries at this time. Mobile Police have not provided […]
A person has been found dead after a fire at a flat in Liverpool. Fire crews were called to the blaze at a terraced property in Carisbrooke Road at about 15:50 GMT on Saturday, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said.
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Motorists in Marin County should avoid Shoreline Highway south of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema because firefighters are still on the scene of a knocked-down fire that destroyed a home early Saturday, a battalion chief said. One lane of Shoreline Highway, also known as State Route 1, is closed […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Authorities say no one was injured following a Sunday morning fire on Warm Springs Road near Spring Circle in Columbus. Authorities say the fire occurred in the 1700 block of Warm Spring Road. Light smoke could be seen around 7:30 a.m. in the area. Authorities had a portion of the area closed […]
Victoria, Texas – According to Victoria Police, a silver Toyota Camary, and a silver Mitshubishi Outlander collided at the intersection of Ben Jordan and Sam Houston drive around seven Wednesday morning. The occupants of the Camry were taken to a local hospital due to minor injuries. At this time,the accident remains under investigation, with possible citations being issued at...
TRIBUTES have been paid to a “wonderful” solicitor who was found dead after a mystery blaze engulfed her village home. Lynda Greenwood, 67, died in the horror fire which has seen her home in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, completely gutted. Neighbours raised the alarm on April 2 after spotting...
Comments / 0