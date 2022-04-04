Chimney fire reported on Chick Road, Darien

A man and woman have died after a house fire in Nottingham, police and fire services have said.Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a property on Whittier Road in the suburb of Sneinton at 12.43am on Saturday.Nottinghamshire Police said the terraced house was “severely damaged by smoke and fire”.Adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze, the force added.A man and a women were later pronounced dead at the scene and the formal identification process is yet to take place, police said.In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: “If you have any information please call...

