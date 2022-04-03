Rangers 1-2 Celtic: ‘How did someone get a bottle into the ground?’

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
Celtic are edging closer to landing on-loan United States centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers permanently in the summer despite solid interest in the 24-year-old from Burnley, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with talks ongoing with Tottenham Hotspur over a £6m option to buy that could rise to £10m with future add-ons. (Daily Record)
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having surgery on the thigh he injured on duty with Colombia. Rangers expect the 25-year-old to return to training during pre-season. The forward is the Ibrox club's top scorer with 18 goals this season and...
Europa League quarter-final first leg: Sporting Braga v Rangers. Venue: Braga Municipal Stadium, Portugal Date: Thursday, 7 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & online; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app. "My kids are now adults. The club told me,...
JURGEN KLOPP sought advice from Luis Diaz ahead of Liverpool's clash against Benfica... but joked he couldn't understand a word he was saying. The Reds face the Portuguese outfit away at the Estadio da Luz in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. And German gaffer Klopp has...
Kieran Tierney and Nathan Patterson are doubtful for Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine in June, with both defenders requiring surgery. Arsenal have confirmed "it is likely that Kieran will now miss the remainder of this season" with a knee injury picked up on international duty. Everton manager Frank...
Gareth Bale and club colleague Mariano Diaz left the Real Madrid dressing room so late that the match had already restarted. As a result, Bale and Mariano were forced to walk around the pitch to return to the bench during their league fixture at Celta Vigo. According to AS, they...
It was announced today that three of Liverpool’s remaining fixtures have been officially rescheduled. Liverpool will now face Aston Villa away on Tuesday, May 10t at 8:00PM BST/3:00PM EST. The match with Tottenham originally scheduled the weekend prior will now be played on Saturday, May 7th, with kickoff at...
Europa League, quarter-final first leg: Sporting Braga v Rangers. Venue: Estadio Municipal, Braga Date: Thursday, 7 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & online; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app. Rangers can cope without injured talisman Alfredo Morelos, says manager...
It’s funny how history can repeat itself, isn’t it? On 2 April 2021, we travelled to Oakwell for a season-defining game with our fellow play-off contenders Barnsley. Exactly one year on and the same scenario was upon us, although this time ourselves and Barnsley found ourselves at the opposite end of the Championship table.
Montreal Canadiens vice president of communications Chantal Machabée told reporters in February that there was no timetable for the return of star goaltender Carey Price, who hasn't played this season during his recovery from knee surgery he had on July 23. Per Sportsnet and the NHL's website, Price will...
Sam Kerr and Beth England both scored twice as Chelsea beat Reading comfortably to return to the top of the Women's Super League. The victory moved Chelsea one point clear of Arsenal with four games left. Arsenal had briefly reclaimed top position with a 5-0 win over Leicester earlier on...
Luton Town midfielder Gabriel Osho will miss the remainder of the club's Championship promotion push after being ruled out for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the defeat at Middlesbrough on 5 March. Hatters boss Nathan Jones says losing Osho...
Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen has taunted Manchester United by questioning why his boss Erik ten Hag would join a team that's 'been doing badly for years'. Ten Hag, who's been at the Dutch side since 2017, is one of the frontrunners to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at the end of the season.
Sportscene will show live coverage of the Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final and semi-final, plus highlights of both legs of the final. The sides finishing third and fourth in the Championship contest the Premiership quarter-final on 3 and 6 May with a 19:05 BST kick-off. The Championship runners-up await on 10...
Video Assistant Referee technology could be introduced in Scottish football before the end of the year. If Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) clubs vote in favour of the system on 19 April, it could be implemented after the Qatar World Cup. The resolution requires 75% of Premiership clubs, 75% of...
