Man breaks into home, attempts sexual act on sleeping Georgetown University student: MPD

A body found in a Maryland park last week has been identified as that of missing Virginia woman Hannah Choi, and authorities are offering a $40,000 reward for tips on the whereabouts of her ex-boyfriend, now wanted for second-degree murder. Choi, 35, was reported missing March 6, the Fairfax County...
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police detectives are looking for help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for assault on a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon. The crime happened Friday in the 3000 block of Naylor Road Southeast, investigators said. The suspects entered an establishment and...
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pamela Thomas, 54, and her 8-year-old son, Rufus, were on their way to a child’s 14th birthday party two months ago when she was struck in the head with a stray bullet and killed. Two months later, D.C. police announced at a press conference Friday...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The University of Maryland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of an on-campus assault. Police said, he committed the second degree assault in McKeldin Library on Monday just before 10 a.m. The suspect is described as a white man between...
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected. When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block […]
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
WASHINGTON — What began as DC Police investigating a tip of biohazard material being stored in a Capitol Hill rowhouse has spiraled into a discovery of fetuses and allegations of violations of abortion laws. DC Police discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Capitol Hill...
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
An armed Texas militia member accused of leading a “vigilante mob” to breach the U.S. Capitol became the first Jan. 6 rioter to get convicted by a jury on Tuesday. Forty-nine-year-old Guy Reffitt was found guilty of all five counts against him, including bringing a gun to the Capitol grounds, as part of a MAGA mob that stormed the seat of the government to stop the electoral certification of President Joe Biden. After the siege, Reffitt came home and threatened his two children to keep quiet about his involvement in the riots.
A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning after a man entered her residence and demanded that she give him his personal property, according to the Mobile Police Department. Police said the suspect was “possibly known to the victim.”. The incident happened in...
D.C. police found five fetuses at a Capitol Hill home on Wednesday, the department says. WUSA 9 has connected the discovery to one of the nine anti-abortion activists charged this week with two federal civil rights offenses over a blockade at a D.C. clinic in October 2020. The medical examiner’s...
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A woman and an infant are dead after a townhouse in Waldorf, Md., went up in flames Thursday night, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. The infant is a female. Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS responded to the scene of a 2-alarm fire at...
Pictures have been released showing drugs paraphernalia inside a home where a boy was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died from an asthma attack in Birmingham on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court has been told. Laura Heath, 39, "prioritised" her...
The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
Comments / 0