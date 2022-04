When you win your first NASCAR race of the season, you celebrate accordingly. Joe Gibbs Racing went wild after Denny Hamlin won today. The No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry had a great plan today. That pit crew worked for this win just as hard as Hamlin did on the track. It all came down to the tire strategy and to see their plan work out in the end, sent this crew up a wall.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO