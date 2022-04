In most true crime stories, the husband murders the wife, or the wife murders the husband. In Pam Hupp's case, she was a bit more diabolical than that. In the NBC miniseries The Thing About Pam, Renée Zellweger plays the titular Pam who's now a convicted killer, master manipulator, and possibly a very bad friend. Pam's husband Mark (played by Sean Bridgers) was also a victim of sorts, though he (almost) stayed by her side until the bitter end. Where is Mark Hupp now? Here's what we know.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO