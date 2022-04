Will this be the final thing I will write for The Daily Iowan regarding the Iowa football team’s whirlwind of a quarterback situation? One can hope. Ever since three-year starter Nate Stanley graduated after the 2019 season, the Hawkeyes have had their fair share of inconsistent quarterback play. Spencer Petras has started 19 games over the past two seasons — including in the Big Ten Championship Game and Citrus Bowl last season — although his play at times has pushed the Iowa fanbase to the brink. For better or worse, I think Petras will be Iowa’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO