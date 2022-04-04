Rockies 13, White Sox 4

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
The San Diego Padres have acquired starting pitcher Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics, as first reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. According to Feinsand, Oakland will receive 19-year-old infield prospect Euribiel Angeles and 25-year-old pitcher Adrian Martinez for Manaea and minor league reliever Aaron Holiday. Manaea posted a 3.91...
After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols announced on Monday that he has filed for divorce from his wife after 22 years of marriage. Pujols’ announcement comes after his wife Deidre revealed that she would be undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor that was uncovered in October. Pujols arrived...
The San Diego Padres have made numerous trades in recent years to beef up their starting rotation, and Sean Manaea is their latest addition. The Padres acquired Manaea in a trade with the Oakland A’s on Sunday. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com was the first to report the deal. Manaea,...
The Chicago White Sox were handed a serious blow on Sunday when it was announced ace Lance Lynn will miss at least four weeks with a knee injury. While their rotation is still strong with the likes of Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, and Michael Kopech, the White Sox could use another proven starter for the time being.
The Chicago White Sox had one of the most impressive all-around pitching staffs in the MLB entering Spring Training. They had Lance Lynn leading the starting rotation and impressive bullpen options such as Craig Kimbrel and Garrett Crochet. However, each of those pitchers will not be on the mound for Chicago anytime soon. Kimbrel was traded and Crochet is headed for Tommy John surgery. Lance Lynn is also expected to miss the next 1-2 months with an injury as well, leaving a gaping hole in the starting rotation.
It is not every day that two teams complete a catcher-for-catcher swap trade, but the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays did just that on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the White Sox have acquired Reese McGuire in exchange for Zack Collins. Collins featured in three seasons...
With Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn out long-term, the team signed veteran Johnny Cueto in hopes of providing some rotation depth. Lynn is expected to be out more than a month, and while Cueto will not offer immediate relief as he’ll likely have to report to the minors for a tune-up start or two (or extended spring training), he does offer the White Sox something they did not have much of before — rotation depth in the back end.
LOS ANGELES -- — As Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias awaits to hear if he will be the team’s No. 2 starter this season, an even greater honor awaits down the road. Urias is in line to take over as the Dodgers’ top left-handed starter at some...
Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.
The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as the team's No. 5 starter. La Russa on Monday named Lucas Giolito his Opening Day starter...
CHICAGO -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen found himself in the middle of yet another controversial foul call during a game against the Chicago Bulls, when Allen got knocked to the floor while driving to the basket in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 127-106 victory after a hard foul from Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.
