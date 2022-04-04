Rockies 13, White Sox 4

The Chicago White Sox had one of the most impressive all-around pitching staffs in the MLB entering Spring Training. They had Lance Lynn leading the starting rotation and impressive bullpen options such as Craig Kimbrel and Garrett Crochet. However, each of those pitchers will not be on the mound for Chicago anytime soon. Kimbrel was traded and Crochet is headed for Tommy John surgery. Lance Lynn is also expected to miss the next 1-2 months with an injury as well, leaving a gaping hole in the starting rotation.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO