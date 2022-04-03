Rangers 13, Brewers 2

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
The Los Angeles Dodgers overextended Julio Urias in last year’s postseason, and the early returns on Urias this spring are not too encouraging either. The Dodgers left-hander had a rough outing against the Los Angeles Angels in Cactus League play Monday. Urias got knocked around for five earned runs on six hits and three walks in just two innings pitched.
NEW YORK — Milwaukee catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive drug test, the fourth major leaguer penalized in two days. Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, the commissioner’s office said. The women’s fertility drug has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.
The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols announced on Monday that he has filed for divorce from his wife after 22 years of marriage. Pujols’ announcement comes after his wife Deidre revealed that she would be undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor that was uncovered in October. Pujols arrived...
The San Diego Padres swung a trade for Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea despite having tons of pitching depth. They have worked for years to bring strong starting pitchers in and entered this season with a seemingly set rotation. One reason they looked to add more could be the injury to Mike Clevinger.
The Chicago White Sox were handed a serious blow on Sunday when it was announced ace Lance Lynn will miss at least four weeks with a knee injury. While their rotation is still strong with the likes of Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, and Michael Kopech, the White Sox could use another proven starter for the time being.
Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
Major League Baseball announced performance-enhancing drug-related suspensions for three free agents on Monday afternoon: right-hander Richard Rodríguez and infielders Danny Santana and José Rondón. As well, Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has been disciplined for a similar offense. The three free agents were banned for 80 games after testing positive for the substance Boldenone, "an anabolic androgenic steroid and synthetic derivative of testosterone that was originally developed for veterinary use but has since become one of the more common performance-enhancing drugs that athletes test positive for in sport," according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
LOS ANGELES -- — As Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias awaits to hear if he will be the team’s No. 2 starter this season, an even greater honor awaits down the road. Urias is in line to take over as the Dodgers’ top left-handed starter at some...
The Guardians sent split squads out for action April 5 and fell in both encounters, 3-1 to the Diamondbacks and 10-3 to the Rockies. Against the Diamondbacks, Aaron Civale struck out four and allowed one run on one hit in three innings. Steven Kwan went 2-for-3, and Bryan Lavastida doubled.
Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.
