ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Who is Clarence Thomas? What to know about the Supreme Court's longest serving justice

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is the longest-serving of the justices, having sat on the Supreme Court for more than thirty years . Thomas is known as something of a conservative maverick – and his tenure has been partly defined by a readiness to stand alone. Thomas, among the court's most prolific writers, often authors more solo dissents than the rest of his colleagues.

President George H.W. Bush nominated Thomas to the high court in 1991. A native of Pin Point, Georgia, raised during the Jim Crow era, Thomas became the second Black Supreme Court justice after Thurgood Marshall.

The Senate, voting 52-48, confirmed Thomas, then 43, following heated hearings that were dominated by the sexual harassment allegations made by professor Anita Hill . Thomas denied the allegations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ul61h_0eyMR1r600
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas delivers a speech Feb. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. John Amis, AP

Who is Clarence Thomas?

Clarence Thomas is the 106th justice to sit on the Supreme Court. He previously served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Before that he held several positions in state and federal government , including an eight - year stint as chairman of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an agency that enforces laws prohibiting workplace discrimination.

Thomas was as assistant attorney general in Missouri in 1974. He briefly worked as an attorney for the Monsanto Company , an agrochemical company, and as a legislative assistant for John Danforth, R-Mo. Thomas worked in the U.S. Department of Education during the Reagan administration as assistant secretary of civil rights from 1981 until 1982, when he took over as chairman of the EEOC.

What is the Supreme Court?: Everything you need to know about the SCOTUS and its justices

Thomas profile: Justice Thomas celebrates 30 years on a Supreme Court that is moving in his direction

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?: What to know about Biden's Supreme Court pick

Sonia Sotomayor: What to know about the first Latina Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett: What to know about the youngest Supreme Court justice

How old is Clarence Thomas?

Thomas was born on June 23, 1948. He is 73.

Where did Clarence Thomas grow up?

Thomas grew up in Pin Point, Georgia, in the 1950s during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation in the South. He was raised by his grandparents.

Who appointed Clarence Thomas?

President George H.W. Bush nominated Thomas to the court in 1991.

Who did Clarence Thomas replace?

Clarence Thomas replaced retiring Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, who was the Supreme Court’s first Black justice.

Is Clarence Thomas liberal or conservative?

Thomas is often considered the most conservative justice on the court.

What is Clarence Thomas’ party affiliation?

Thomas was nominated by a Republican president, but it isn’t clear if Thomas is a registered Republican. An investigation by judicial watchdog nonprofit Fix The Court into the voter registration of the Supreme Court justices did not obtain any voter registration records for Thomas .

Is Clarence Thomas an originalist?

Thomas is considered the most uncompromising originalist justice.

He is often willing to dismiss precedents he feels were wrongly decided in favor of his interpretation of the Constitution's original meaning. He is one of the likeliest justices to issue a solo opinion.

What is one of Clarence Thomas’ most important opinions?

In cases involving the First Amendment, Thomas has been an ardent critic of regulations that limit speech.

In 2001, he wrote the majority 6-3 opinion in Good News Club v. Milford Central School, which held that a public school violated a Christian club's free speech rights when it denied the group the ability to meet in the building after school hours. Allowing the group to meet, the court ruled, did not violate the First Amendment's prohibition on the government endorsing religion.

How long has Clarence Thomas been a justice?

Thomas is the longest serving justice. His tenure began in 1991. In 2021, he celebrated 30 years on the court.

Where did Clarence Thomas go to school?

Thomas received a degree in English in 1971 from College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts and received his law degree from Yale Law School in 1974.

How does Clarence Thomas vote?

Thomas votes with the conservative wing of the court most of the time. In the 2020 term, he agreed with conservative Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch more than 80% of the time and liberal Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor only 45% of the time, according to the Harvard Law Review.

Is Clarence Thomas C atholic?

Thomas grew up Catholic. Before venturing into law, Thomas attended seminary school with the aim of becoming a Catholic priest. That journey ended when Thomas became dismayed at the reaction of fellow seminary students to the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.


Who is Clarence Thomas’ wife?

In 1987, Clarence married Virginia Thomas, who goes by "Ginni." Ginni Thomas is an attorney who is well known in Washington for her conservative activism.

Ginni Thomas became a leader in the tea party movement during the early years of President Barack Obama's tenure. In 2009, she founded "Liberty Central" a now-defunct conservative advocacy organization before starting a conservative lobbying firm, Liberty Consulting.

Ginni Thomas' activism has raised questions about whether Justice Thomas should recuse himself in certain cases involving political issues. For instance, several news organizations reported in March that Ginni Thomas was repeatedly in touch with senior members of President Donald Trump's administration following the 2020 election. That has raised questions about whether a number of election-related cases that have come before the high court present a conflict for the justice.

Does Clarence Thomas have children?

Thomas has a son, Jamal.

Contributing: John Fritze

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Clarence Thomas? What to know about the Supreme Court's longest serving justice

Comments / 9

Related
Washington Examiner

Pelosi on Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Never thought he should have been appointed'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of saying that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should resign but asserted that his wife Ginni Thomas’s text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to work to overturn the 2020 election raise ethical questions about whether he can preside over cases related to the Jan. 6 riot fairly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indianapolis Recorder

Smith: ‘I’m sorry, (Judge) Jackson’

The political theater surrounding the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has often been equally amusing and frustrating, especially because the outcome is pre-determined given Democratic control of the Senate. The only suspense is whether any Republicans will vote for her. Presidents have made 165...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a terrible bind

Last week featured a trio of Supreme Court news: the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the Supreme Court; sitting Justice Clarence Thomas’s hospitalization (and subsequent release); and revelations that Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas repeatedly pressured former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election.Despite the fact the Supreme Court often tries to avoid even the appearance of being political – Clarence Thomas had just earlier this month warned that “at some point the institution is going to be compromised” – Ginni Thomas’s frequent activism within conservative circles is well-known. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senator Marsha Blackburn mocked after misquoting Constitution while attacking abortion rights

US Senator Marsha Blackburn spent her time during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown railing against abortions, but she failed to show even a basic understanding of American history when she later tweeted about the issue.During Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearing, Ms Blackburn attacked the judge’s alleged record on abortion, going so far as to call landmark Supreme Court case Roe v Wade “one of the most brazen acts of judicial activism” in US history.Ms Blackburn then took to Twitter on Wednesday to continue lashing out at abortion, but managed to mix up her founding historical American...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Virginia Thomas
Person
John Danforth
The Independent

Ginni Thomas: Wife of Supreme Court justice donated $15,000 to Trump and other GOP campaigns, records show

As the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to draw scrutiny for her vocal GOP activism, her donations to Republicans are once again raising eyebrows.Ginni Thomas reentered headlines in recent weeks when she revealed her attendance at the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the White House, while contending that she did not take part in the attack on Congress.The revelation was shocking given that her husband is expected to remain politically neutral on hot-button issues, and during his recent tenure has been in the position to consider efforts by the Trump campaign to overturn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Supreme Court says Justice Clarence Thomas doesn’t have Covid as he remains hospitalised with ‘flu-like symptoms’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalised since Friday with “flu-like symptoms” the court has announced.Justice Thomas underwent tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington DC and was diagnosed with an infection, said the court’s public information office on Sunday evening.“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” the court’s press release stated.“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Sotomayor#Justice Gorsuch#The Supreme Court#Black Supreme Court#Senate#Ap#The U S Court Of Appeals#The D C Circuit#The Monsanto Company
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife are part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

434K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy