Jones Falls Expressway Farmers’ Market Returns For Its 45th Season

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s famous Farmers’ Market is back again.

Nestled in the shady area beneath the Jones Falls Expressway, the market is the highlight of many Sundays for city residents.

They come from all over town to peruse the tables where local farmers set out their vegetables, fruits, plants, and food offerings.

Now, the market is kicking off another spring season.

It will be open every Sunday from now until December regardless of the weather.

Its vendors brought fresh produce for customers to sample, jewelry for them to purchase, and artwork for them to buy for their walls.

“I think this is amazing because we want to start buying locally,” one customer said.

