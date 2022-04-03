ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rays not too worried despite Austin Meadows’ early exit

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
The Rays' Austin Meadows singles during a spring game against the Pirates on March 21. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

BRADENTON — Normally, a key player leaving a spring training game with an injury in the final days leading up to the season opener would be a major cause for concern.

But Rays manager Kevin Cash said they are not too worried about outfielder/DH Austin Meadows, who exited Sunday’s game against the Pirates after the first inning due to tightness in both quad muscles.

“Not very (worried),’’ Cash said. “I think he’s fine.’’

Cash said after talking with head athletic trainer Joe Benge, the Rays are attributing Meadows’ issue to a combination of dehydration and spending too much time driving, as he is commuting from his Ruskin-area home to Port Charlotte each day.

“Austin probably needs the season to start,’’ Cash said.

Meadows’ early exit for no apparent reason — he singled in the top of the first and was not challenged in leftfield — initially raised speculation he had been traded. Even Cash said he figured that would be the reaction.

Meadows has been the subject of trade talk during the offseason. As recently as Friday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the White Sox “approached the Rays” about swapping Meadows for reliever Craig Kimbrel. The Rays, Rosenthal said, “had no interest” given Kimbrel’s $16 million salary, and the free-agent-to-be was traded to the Dodgers for AJ Pollock. Meadows, who had 26 home runs and a team-high 106 RBIs last season, makes $4 million and is under team control through 2024.

Wander’s world expanding

Signing an 11-year, $182 million contract wasn’t the only big event in shortstop Wander Franco’s offseason, as he also got married. Franco also shared that he and his wife are expecting their second child, another son, in about three months.

After three doubles and a couple of smooth plays in the field Sunday, Franco said he is ready and “anxiously” looking forward to starting the regular season, having debuted in the majors June 22. He played in 70 games plus the American League Division Series.

“I feel good,’’ Franco, 21, said via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “Finally, I’m able to start the season on the big-league team, and I’m very excited for it.’’

The 2021 experience will help.

“The confidence is definitely there,’’ he said. “I’m going to continue to come out as explosive as I can and go out there and just play as well as I can.’’

Game recap: Rays 9, Pirates 2

Likely No. 2 starter Drew Rasmussen worked sharply into the fourth, throwing 54 pitches (41 strikes), including his new sweeping slider. “It’s pretty unique, the action on it, so we’re hoping that really plays for him,’’ Cash said. … Harold Ramirez, the right-handed hitting outfielder/DH acquired from the Cubs, looked comfortable enough at first base — which he has played during the winter in Colombia — that Cash said they will be fine using him there from the start of the season, if needed: “We’re all pleasantly surprised. The stress with the new guy that doesn’t know the position, that’s not there.’’ … Ramirez also hit a homer that appeared to go beyond the boardwalk in leftfield. “Better not have hit my truck or he won’t play for a while,’' Cash said. … Centerfielder Brett Phillips made a strong throw home and might have caught runner Greg Allen tagging up if catcher Francisco Mejia had hung on to the ball. … Taylor Walls and Mejia had three hits each as the Rays (6-8-2) rapped 21 overall.

Miscellany

Luis Patino and Ryan Yarbrough, who look to be the Nos. 4-5 starters, are both slated to work in Wednesday’s exhibition finale at Tropicana Field. … That game also will feature umpires testing the new NFL-style system of announcing the decision on replay calls. … Catcher Mike Zunino, sidelined for a few days with a sore shoulder, was the DH for a third straight game. Cash said they “have no reason to think he will not be ready for opening day.’'

