Soccer

Inter wins at Juventus 1-0, Napoli beats Atalanta to go top

By Associated Press
KESQ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has halted its poor run of form in the best possible way after the defending...

kesq.com

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Man City stays top with 2-0 win at Burnley in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Manchester City responds to the challenge laid down by title rival Liverpool by winning 2-0 at Burnley in the English Premier League to stay in first place heading into the seismic meeting of the top two next weekend. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan score first-half goals at Turf Moor to keep City in a one-point lead over Liverpool with eight games remaining. Liverpool beat Watford by the same scoreline a few hours earlier but City had no problems matching its title rival. De Bruyne rifled a rising effort into the top corner following a lay-off from Raheem Sterling to put City ahead in the fifth minute and the two combined for Gundogan’s 25th-minute goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Bruno Fernandes calls for Manchester United to raise standards

United’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top-four were dealt a setback at Old Trafford on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes called for Manchester United to raise their standards after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leicester. United’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top-four were dealt a setback at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Man City, Liverpool both win in EPL; Brentford stuns Chelsea

Liverpool completed its 119-day mission to displace Manchester City from atop the English Premier League but it lasted only a matter of hours. The status quo was maintained in the title race after both teams won. Liverpool was first up in beating Watford 2-0 to make it 10 straight victories in the league. That meant City dropped out of first place for the first time since Dec. 4. Pep Guardiola’s team kicked off barely 30 minutes later at relegation-threatened Burnley and also won 2-0. One point separates City and Liverpool and they meet next weekend. Chelsea lost 4-1 to Brentford and Manchester United was held 1-1 by Leicester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema has converted two of three penalty tries to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo. Madrid leads Sevilla and Atlético Madrid by 12 points at the top of the Spanish league. Next up, Madrid visits Chelsea to start their Champions League quarterfinal. Benzema’s brace took his tally to 34 goals across all competitions, his best scoring mark since he joined Madrid 13 seasons ago. Benzema also equaled Alfredo Di Stéfano as Madrid’s third-highest scorer in the Spanish league with 216 goals. João Félix and Luis Suárez each scored twice to help Atlético beat Alavés 4-1 before visiting Manchester City on Tuesday in Europe’s last eight.
SOCCER
KESQ

Man U held by Leicester 1-1, struggling to make EPL top 4

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United has been dealt a further setback in its bid to secure Champions League qualification for next season by drawing with Leicester 1-1 at home in the English Premier League. Ronaldo helped Portugal qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday but missed the game at Old Trafford with flu-like symptoms. United ended up needing a rare goal from Fred to get a point. The defensive midfielder scored in the 66th, three minutes after Kelechi Iheanacho broke the deadlock for Leicester with a diving header. United is in sixth place and four points adrift of Arsenal, which has two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Milan misses chance to move 3 points clear after 0-0 draw

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan missed the chance to pull three points clear at the top of Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna on Monday. The result left Milan just one point ahead of second-place Napoli with seven matches remaining. Defending champion Inter Milan was four points behind its city rival but having played a match fewer.
UEFA
KESQ

Mbappe runs the show in PSG’s 5-1 win over Lorient

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has notched two goals and three assists and Paris Saint-Germain has beaten Lorient 5-1 to maintain its 12-point lead over Marseille. PSG moves ever closer to a record 10th French league title. There are eight rounds left. Marseille has consolidated second place by rallying past relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne 4-2 in a game full of blunders. Saint-Etienne self-destructed with two penalties and an own goal. Strasbourg has emerged as a surprise contender in the race for European spots after edging Lens 1-0 to climb up to fourth place. Monaco edged lowly Metz 2-1 to move into sixth. In his French league debut, Brazilian winger Tete kept Lyon’s slim European hopes alive in a 3-2 victory over Angers.
SOCCER
KESQ

Strasbourg up to 4th in French league after beating Lens 1-0

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Strasbourg has emerged as a surprising contender in the race for European spots after edging Lens 1-0 on Sunday to climb up to fourth place in the French league. Ludovic Ajorque converted a penalty in the 67th minute that was given after Frederic Guilbert’s cross hit the arm of Lens wingback Przemyslaw Frankowski. Strasbourg stretched its unbeaten run to eight games with the victory to go level on points with Nice and just two points behind third-place Marseille. The team’s best finish in the past 20 seasons was 10th in 2020.
SOCCER
Sports
KESQ

Barcelona edges Sevilla to move into 2nd in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s revamped team under coach Xavi Hernández has kept its momentum and moved into second place in the Spanish league for the first time this season after defeating Sevilla 1-0 at home. Pedri González broke the deadlock by scoring a beautiful goal in the 72nd minute at Camp Nou Stadium to move the Catalan club past Sevilla. The victory keeps Barcelona’s slim title hopes alive as it remains 12 points behind leader Real Madrid with a game in hand. Real Betis routed Osasuna 4-1 to stay within range of the final Champions League place.
UEFA
KESQ

Tottenham thrashes Newcastle 5-1 to rise to 4th in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has powered above north London rival Arsenal into the English Premier League top four for at least one day by thrashing Newcastle 5-1. Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs have netted more goals – 30 – than any other team in the league in 2022. Newcastle had taken the lead through Fabian Schar’s free kick in the 39th minute but couldn’t handle the relentless attacks of Tottenham. Tottenham moved into fourth place on goal difference ahead of Arsenal, which has two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Wolverhampton moves up to 7th in EPL with 2-1 win over Villa

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Ollie Watkins’ late goal from the penalty spot isn’t enough for Aston Villa as Wolverhampton holds on to win 2-1 and move to seventh in the English Premier League. Wolves maintains its European charge with first-half goals coming from Jonny’s strike and Ashley Young’s own-goal. Watkins pulls a goal back in the 86th. Mid-table Villa slips to 13 points behind Wolves, which leapfrogs West Ham to sit just two points adrift of the top five.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

AC Milan 0-0 Bologna: Milan title hopes suffer blow after home draw

AC Milan were held to a 0-0 home draw by Bologna, leaving them one point clear at the top of Serie A. Wins by defending champions Inter Milan and second-placed Napoli at the weekend put pressure on Milan to respond. But the hosts struggled, with French forward Olivier Giroud's header,...
SOCCER
KESQ

Red Bulls beat Revolution 1-0 on own goal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster scored an all-important own goal while Carlos Miguel stopped the five shots he faced as the New York Red Bulls earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution. The Red Bulls are now 3-1-1 with the victory and the Revolution dropped to 1-3-1.
MLS
KESQ

Brighton misses penalty and draws with Norwich 0-0 in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Neal Maupay misses a first-half penalty and Brighton and visiting Norwich play out a goalless draw in the English Premier League. Brighton dominates its bottom-of-the-table opponent and Maupay has the chance to break the deadlock in the 29th minute. But he blazes over and squanders another late chance to ensure a second stalemate of the campaign between the teams It means Brighton’s wait to celebrate a home goal continues. It hasn’t scored at home since Jan. 18. Norwich’s quest to end a run of six straight defeats is not helped by more injury problems. Five players were ruled out from their last match three weeks ago — a 2-1 defeat to a stoppage-time goal at Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Barcelona: Spotify linked to Camp Nou for at least 12 years

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s general assembly has ratified an agreement with Spotify. The club called it the greatest sponsorship deal in its history and said the brand will be linked to the Camp Nou Stadium for at least 12 seasons. The agreement was approved by 89% of votes in Sunday’s general assembly. Spanish media said the partnership with the audio streaming company will give the club more than 400 million euros during its multi-year deal. The club said Spotify will be associated with the Camp Nou during the four seasons in which it will undergo renovation work as well as the following eight seasons. The stadium will be renamed Spotify Camp Nou.
ENTERTAINMENT

