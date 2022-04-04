ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X 2022 Grammys Look: Bedazzled, Butterfly-Encrusted Balmain

By Brittany Leitner
 2 days ago

Lil Nas X has a birthday coming up next week, so it’ll really be the cherry on top of his birthday celebrations if he takes home a Grammy from any of his five nominations tonight. How do I know his birthday is coming up? Well, if you’re judging by Lil Nas X’s 2022 Grammys Look , it’s easy to see he’s an Aries.

After all, we Aries are known for standing out, getting attention even when we’re not trying, and breaking barriers along the way. With his flashy music videos, epic hot pink outfits and accessories, and stellar makeup, Lil Nas X is a bonafide fire sign . I mean, who else could have guided Billy Ray Cyrus into a burgeoning rap career? Okay maybe that was just a one-time fluke, but still, Cyrus was introduced to a whole new set of fans through the country banger “Old Town Road.”

Tonight Lil Nas X sizzles in an all-white custom Balmain two-piece that featured pastel butterflies.

For his very first Grammys appearance in 2020 (the night he took home his first two awards!), he rocked a monochromatic hot pink cowboy-inspired suit from Versace. This year, he shifted gears entirely and not only went for a different designer, but ditched the bright hot pink color. Diamond drop earrings and a sparkling grill rounded out the look. But for me, the best part was the makeup. Baby blue eyeshadow dotted the corners of his eyes and made them pop in a way that was subtle but still striking.

No matter what happens tonight, Lil Nas X has already solidified himself over the past three years as Grammys royalty. Personally, I’m a fan of anyone who can create songs that sound totally new and unique on the radio, so Lil Nas X has already won in my book. Happy early birthday Lil Nas X!

