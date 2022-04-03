ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Who star Mandip Gill reveals her character Yasmin Khan's romance with the Time Lord will be addressed in Legend Of The Sea Devils special

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Doctor Who star Mandip Gill has revealed her character Yasmin Khan's romance with the Doctor will be addressed in the upcoming Legend Of The Sea Devils special.

She had previously confessed her feelings for the Time Lord in the New Year's Day Eve Of The Daleks episode, however Jodie Whittaker's part ignored her claims.

Now the actress, 34, has confirmed the elephant in the room will be 'touched on' again, but wouldn't let blab 'which way' the storyline would go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yGXh_0eyMPtvJ00
Exciting: Doctor Who star Mandip Gill has revealed her character Yasmin Khan's romance with the Doctor will be addressed in the upcoming Legend Of The Sea Devils special

She told the Radio Times: 'Yes. That's where I think the heart is [of the special], the understanding, the emotion that Chris [Chibnall] is so good at writing!

'So I won't tell you which way it goes. But we obviously have to touch on that again, it wouldn't make sense not to.

'I mean that's in the like midst of everything else that's going on. And you know, the sword fight with the Sea Devils and all that kind of stuff.'

Doctor Who''s latest spellbinding trailer teased the Legend Of The Sea Devils special for Jodie's final stint in the role, which will air on April 14th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDhL3_0eyMPtvJ00
Could it happen? She had previously confessed her feelings for the Time Lord in the New Year's Day Eve Of The Daleks episode, however Jodie Whittaker's part ignored her claims

The BBC released a one-minute clip to Twitter on Saturday, which sees the TARDIS land underwater before a ship filled with a crew of monsters wreak havoc.

'Chaos' is promised by The Doctor, as she bickers with her companion Yasmin while Dan Lewis (John Bishop) warns that the enemy is heading their way.

In the video, the titular character appears to be flabbergasted as she says, 'That's impossible! Madame Ching, pirate queen?' upon meeting a previously-unseen character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKSXQ_0eyMPtvJ00
Wow! Doctor Who ''s latest spellbinding trailer teased the Legend Of The Sea Devils special for Jodie 's final stint in the role, which will air on April 14th

When she puts her sidekicks forward as crewmembers, she is hilariously told that they 'don't stand a chance' by one of Ching's squad.

Later, Mandip tells The Doctor, 'You're like a kid sometimes,' before she sarcastically replies, 'Thanks!' while shooting an seething expression.

With the world 'disrupted' by something unknown, which has been unleashed by the protagonist's latest pal, the gang must battle it out to save the universe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpSZL_0eyMPtvJ00
Woah: The BBC released a one-minute clip to Twitter on Saturday, which showed the return of the villains
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x34mz_0eyMPtvJ00
Exciting: The TARDIS lands underwater before a ship filled with a crew of monsters wreak havoc
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0af3t1_0eyMPtvJ00
Ouch: 'Chaos' is promised by The Doctor, as she bickers with her companion Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) while Dan Lewis (John Bishop) warns that the enemy is heading their way

Doctor Who producers recently hinted that the next Time Lord will be another woman.

Production notes for the next series of the BBC's sci-fi show suggest a female will be starring again as It's A Sin's Lydia West is widely tipped to take over, The Mirror reported.

Current Time Lord Jodie's role comes to an end this autumn with a regeneration episode after she became the first ever female Doctor in 2017.

Entertainment industry website Production Weekly lists the new episodes as: 'A fantasy action saga of a mysterious alien time-traveller, Doctor Who, who picks up human companions, faces evil foes with little more than her wits and a sonic screwdriver and journeys throughout time and space in a police phone booth called the TARDIS.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdW1a_0eyMPtvJ00
Scary: With the world 'disrupted' by something unknown, which has been unleashed by the protagonist's latest pal, the gang must battle it out to save the universe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FT6ph_0eyMPtvJ00
Funny: When she puts her sidekicks forward as crewmembers, she is hilariously told that they 'don't stand a chance' by one of Ching's squad
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1vdx_0eyMPtvJ00
New face: In the video, the titular character appears to be flabbergasted as she says, 'That's impossible! Madame Ching, pirate queen?' upon meeting a previously-unseen character

Jodie herself recently called for another female doctor to take over the role.

She told Radio 1's Vick Hope and Jordan North: 'If we had the power to choose I'm going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West. If I had the power!'

Lydia is bookmaker Coral's favourite to replace Jodie at 3-1 odds, while Fisayo Akinade and Omari Douglas (both 5-1) are joint second favourites and Olly Alexander comes next in the betting at 6-1.

Jodie has said previously that she is leaving the coveted role this year because she feels it needs 'new energy' but the star also confessed that she isn't sure if she is making the correct decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDJs6_0eyMPtvJ00
Trendy: John donned a full pirate costume, along with a hat, in his role
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLStV_0eyMPtvJ00
Spellbinding: Viewers are certainly in for a treat with the action-filled episodes

Jodie herself recently called for another female doctor to take over the role.

She told Radio 1's Vick Hope and Jordan North: 'If we had the power to choose I'm going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West. If I had the power!'

Lydia is bookmaker Coral's favourite to replace Jodie at 3-1 odds, while Fisayo Akinade and Omari Douglas (both 5-1) are joint second favourites and Olly Alexander comes next in the betting at 6-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392XHZ_0eyMPtvJ00
Rumours: Doctor Who producers have hinted that the next Time Lord will be a woman, according to a new report

Jodie has said previously that she is leaving the coveted role this year because she feels it needs 'new energy' but the star also confessed that she isn't sure if she is making the correct decision.

The actress admitted to Entertainment Weekly that it felt strange to feel sad because she had made the decision to leave.

She said: 'It's a really bizarre feeling, because it's the best time I've ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it's a really strange thing to do to yourself.'

She went on: 'It was a wonderfully-celebratory-slash-grief-ridden day that I could spend with the family that I'd made.

'I suppose the best thing about it is that the episodes are still on. So until they're off, I don't have to really get my head around the fact that it's not my part!'

Doctor Who: Legend Of The Sea Devils will premiere on BBC One on Sunday April 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfVav_0eyMPtvJ00
Could it be you? Production notes for the next series of the BBC's sci-fi show suggest a female will be starring yet again, claims The Mirror, as Lydia West (pictured) is tipped to take over

Comments / 0

