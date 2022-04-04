ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC health and nutrition expert Joy Bauer coming to West Palm Beach

By Tania Rogers
 2 days ago
Television health and nutrition expert Joy Bauer will be in West Palm Beach this week giving tips on how to have a healthy life.

Joy, who is the author of 12 bestselling books, started her career as a clinical nutritionist in New York.

She travels around the country sharing tips on what to eat and recipes to incorporate into your everyday life.

Joy also makes television appearances on NBC’s Today Show stressing the importance of being active every day and drinking enough water for good health.

This week she will be speaking at a "Meals on Wheels Palm Beaches" event.

"I plan to share practical, easy and delicious tips that can help everybody elevate their life. We will be talking a little bit about hydration, about exercise, letting go of stress," she said. "But of course the meat of my talk is going to be about food. You know me, all roads lead back to food."

The Meals on Wheels breakfast event is this Friday, April 8th at 7:30am at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. For information about tickets, go to
https://mealsonwheelspalmbeaches.org/events/events-calendar .

