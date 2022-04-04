Walleye clinch Central Division title with 4-1 win over Kalamazoo

They will be hanging another banner from the rafters at the Huntington Center after the Toledo Walleye clinched the Central Division title with a 4-1 win over Kalamazoo on Sunday.

The Walleye (45-17-3), who lead all of the ECHL with 93 points, needed just one point on Sunday to clinch the regular-season division championship. The team exploded for three goals in a span of 3:36 near the game's midpoint at the downtown arena.

It is the fifth division title in franchise history — all in the last eight years. The team also won in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 with four of those coming under coach Dan Watson.

“It's hard. It's really hard,” Watson said. “This division's a bear. Every team is really good. For us to do that as many times as we've had, especially with this group … I give all the credit to them and the hard work they put in and how much they care about each other and playing in front of the fans here.”

Throwing out the two years that the organization was not able to compete in the playoffs (2020 and 2021) due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Walleye have won division titles in five of the last six years.

“We take it very seriously,” Watson said. “We have certain standards and expectations in that locker room and it's up to our players to live by it. Our leadership group does a phenomenal job night in and night out preparing and doing the right things off the ice to make sure we have a chance to do special things like this. All the credit to the guys. They are living that culture.”

The Walleye had to outwork a desperate Kalamazoo team that was fighting for the fourth and final play spot in the Central. The Wings (34-30-1) led 1-0 before Walleye defenseman Ryan Lowney started Toledo's scoring barrage.

“This is huge for the team and huge for momentum heading into the playoffs,” Lowney said. “Our goals are that we want to get the division and then get the conference. It will be nice to have home ice in the playoffs.”

Mitchell Heard scored two goals and had an assist, while Lowney had a goal and an assist. Newly acquired forward Jesse Mychan finished with two assists.

“We're fortunate to be here, but there's lots of work to be done,” Heard said. “It's one step at a time. But being a good team in the league and having a good chance to win every night is something we're looking for. We have to keep clicking.”

Walleye goaltender Max Milosek finished with 25 saves to win his fourth game in a row before a crowd of 6,503.

The Walleye had the chance to win the title with a win combined with a loss by rival Fort Wayne at Wheeling. Right around the time the final horn sounded in Wheeling's 5-1 win, the Walleye erupted for three goals in a span of 3:36.

“We talked before the game about how Fort Wayne had to lose and we had to win and so we wanted to make sure we took care of what we needed to,” Watson said. “Between the second and third, we already knew Fort Wayne had lost, so the message was that to do what we need to do. And our guys did a great job [finishing]. They worked extremely hard to get this win.”

The Walleye also matched a season-high with their fifth straight win. The team has now won seven of its last nine games.

Toledo tied it up at 1 on Lowney's goal, a long shot looked like it hit the near post and deflected off of Kalamazoo goalie Trevor Gorsuch. The former Walleye netminder finished with 28 saves. Quinn Preston and Heard assisted on the tying marker with 10:39 left in the second period.

“I try to be [in the mix],” said Lowney, who also scored in Toledo's 4-3 win over Indy on Saturday. “I guess I've been in the right place at the right time. We've had good screens. Sometimes you're fortunate.”

Forward Brandon Hawkins then scored his team-leading 27th goal of the season on yet another snipe shot to give the Walleye a 2-1 lead with 8:58 left in the second. Brett Boeing and T.J. Hensick had the assists.

Heard then scored on a terrific individual effort after a great stretch pass from Cole Fraser that set Heard up right in front of the Kalamazoo net. Heard scored his 17th goal of the season with 7:03 left in the second period as he angled his stick between his legs and beat Gorsuch for a 3-1 lead.

“Those three straight goals all in a row were momentum changers,” Watson said. “We rode the wave of excitement and energy in the crowd and they got the job done.”

The Walleye then added a power-play goal from Heard, who tipped a shot by newcomer Mychan for a 4-1 cushion with 7:51 left in regulation.

“We were just trying to focus on our jobs and win the game,” Heard said. “We're fortunate here. It's that snowball effect. We get one, then two. We had everyone on the same page.

Kalamazoo defenseman Eric Kattelus scored 1:17 into the game. His shot from the point traveled through traffic and past Milosek, who did not see it.

Milosek (11-3-1) made a solid save on a point-blank shot by Kyle Blaney with 8:28 left in regulation. He had 13 stops in the third.

The Walleye, who clinched a playoff spot a week ago, have just one home game left in the regular season.

“It's a lot of fun to be able to clinch here at home and allow our fans to go home happy and celebrate is something special,” Watson said.

The team has seven games remaining overall. They play six straight on the road before hosting Kalamazoo in the regular-season finale on April 16. Toledo opens the playoffs at home on April 22 and 23.

In what could serve as a playoff preview, the Walleye improved to 4-2-1 against the K-Wings. The last time they met in Toledo was back on Dec. 26 — the first game of the outdoor Winterfest event.

“We hadn't seen them for so long,” Watson said. “It's nice to play these division teams for the last 10 games, to see what their lineup looks like and how they play. It was big for us. It was a good win against a desperate hockey team.”

Wheeling (70 points) and Kalamazoo (69 points) are fighting for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. Toledo is in first (93), followed by Fort Wayne (79) and Cincinnati (73).

“The fans here are the best in the league by far,” Lowney said. “That gives us that extra jump. They are so loud and active. It's fun to play. So it's awesome to win [the division] in front of them.”

The only time the team did not win the division title in the last eight years came in 2019 when the team went on to reach the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Walleye are still seeking the franchise's first Kelly Cup title.

“It's really important for us to have home ice throughout the playoffs as much as we can,” Watson said.