Weekend wrap-up: Endreas powers UW-Stout's sweep of UW-Eau Claire

A huge weekend from Jacoby Endreas powered the UW-Stout baseball team’s sweep of UW-Eau Claire in River Falls.

The Blue Devils took all four games against the Blugolds, thanks in large part to Endreas’ hot bat. The junior went 8 for 15 with three home runs — including two grand slams — and 14 RBIs. Stout won 11-6 and 16-3 on Saturday and 3-0 and 11-10 on Sunday.

Stout hit four homers in the 16-3 win. Cody Urban pitched a complete game shutout for Stout in Sunday’s first game. He struck out five and walked none.

Chase Salyers hit a homer for Eau Claire in the series.

The Blue Devils improved to 13-5 this season with the sweep, while the Blugolds dropped to 6-10.

Panthers open in dramatic fashion

The Durand baseball team opened its season with a dramatic win on Friday. Ethan Whitwam hit a walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give Durand a 6-5 victory over Cochrane-Fountain City.

Ethan Hurlburt scored the winning run. Whitwam finished with two hits.

Elsewhere on Friday, Ashton Oliver sent Osseo-Fairchild home with a walk-off victory by singling in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth for a 3-2 win over Mondovi.

Oliver tallied three hits for the Thunder.

Selvig strong for Ramblers

Regis’ Cole Selvig picked up where he left in an all-state sophomore season, striking out nine straight batters in a 14-0 win over Mauston on Friday.

Selvig pitched four innings and allowed just one hit. He finished with 14 strikeouts.

Sheplee wins two titles

Rice Lake’s Eliana Sheplee was the girls 200- and 400-meter dash champion in the Maroon division at the Griak Indoor Classic in Minneapolis on Friday.

Taylor Schulz won the shot put for the Warriors. Eau Claire Memorial’s Reagan Hub was the high jump champion.