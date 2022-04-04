ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

New Caney ISD officers injured after possible catalytic converter theft in Humble

By Roxie Bustamante
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtkQo_0eyMPAdy00

Two off-duty New Caney ISD officers opened fire on suspected catalytic converter thieves in Humble on Saturday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, one of those officers was injured.

At about 10:30 p.m., the officers were at the ShowBiz Cinemas at Wilson and North Beltway, deputies said.

A customer told the off-duty officers that people attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a Toyota tundra in the parking lot. When the officers tried confronting the three suspects, they were already getting back into their vehicle, investigators said.

According to deputies, the officers ordered the three men to get out of their car. The driver took off and almost ran over the officers. The officers then opened fire and shot at the vehicle multiple times.

"The car was probably struck three or four times," HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall said. "Possibly has bullet damage to the vehicle and could have at least one or two flat tires on it. The best description we have of the vehicle is a silver-colored 4-door sedan. It has a spoiler on the rear trunk lid and a sunroof on the vehicle, and like I said, it should have some bullet damage to the vehicle."

One of the officers was struck by a bullet in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Homicide and Crime Scene Unit investigators say they responded to the scene.

Thieves can steal catalytic converters in a matter of minutes.

In 2021, we saw a 400% increase in catalytic converter thefts. In 2022, inflation has caused the converters and metal in them to become even more valuable.

SEE ALSO: City of Houston spends over $280K on catalytic converter thefts repairs and preventatives

Thieves can get as much as $1,600 by re-selling a catalytic converter on the black market, according to International Association of Auto Theft Investigators.

To help prevent your catalytic converter from getting stolen, HPD recommends for drivers to etch their VIN number on the converter or mark it with bright high temperature paint. Car owners can also buy a metal cover that sits over your catalytic converter.

For more on this story, follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 1

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston

121K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

41M+

Views

Related
Click2Houston.com

Harris Co. Pct. 7′s Jennifer Chavis identified as deputy killed after her patrol unit was hit by possible drunk driver in F-550, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable has died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday evening, according to officials. The deputy was identified as Jennifer Chavis. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Chavis was responding after reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers say had just fled the scene of another crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Humble, TX
Crime & Safety
City
New Caney, TX
New Caney, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Humble, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
City
Wilson, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
KBTX.com

Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
BEDIAS, TX
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Chicago man charged with stealing nearly $900,000 worth of vehicles at Crystal Lake car dealership

Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
truecrimedaily

California man's body found bound, handcuffed, and strangled

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man's body was found handcuffed and tied up in a room last week. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, on Thursday, March 10, at approximately 5:29 p.m., Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard to a report of a "battery investigation." The victim had reportedly been found dead by the security guard and manager of the location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Thefts#Isd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Ledger-Enquirer

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC12

Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting along Richmond Highway at On Time Towing. Officers were called just before noon on Monday to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway on March 21. At the scene, officers found Jarrod Murray, 28, of Richmond, in the parking lot...
RICHMOND, VA
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
121K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy