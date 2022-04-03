ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Cheadle beats Barack Obama and Dave Chapelle at the Grammys

By Tom Murray
The Independent
 2 days ago

Don Cheadle beat out stiff competition from Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle to take home the Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.

At the pre-telecast ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3), Cheadle won for his narration of Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis, a collection of final reflections and words of wisdom from the late congressman and civil rights champion.

Meanwhile, Obama was nominated for his memoir A Promised Land and Chappelle was nominated for his YouTube special 8:46 about violence against African Americans.

The other nominees in the category included LeVar Burton for Aftermath and J. Ivy for Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago.

This is not Cheadle’s first Grammy Award. He previously won in 2016 for producing the compilation soundtrack for his Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead.

The Independent

