3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Over 40 Because They Make Aging Skin So Much Worse

By Olivia Avitt
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

As you age, your skin goes through lots of changes. Understanding what’s happening on a hormonal and biological level is key to informing what products you use in your everyday routine. “As we get older and our skin matures, of course you’ll start to notice fine lines and wrinkles, possibly dark spots, and rosacea.” Says celebrity makeup artist Lynn Simpson.

One of the biggest changes you’ll see is in skin texture. Because your skin gets thinner and loses fat as you get older, it can make you more prone to dryness. For this reason, it’s important to avoid products that have a drying effect, as it will draw attention to fine lines and wrinkles. “You may need to start looking at new foundations that work better at moisturizing and possibly have other skin care benefits to help nourish the skin and protect it as you wear your everyday makeup. There are so many options so no need to fret!” Simpson shared with us some of those other options she recommends for aging skin.

Glittery Eyeshadows

Glittery eyeshadows may be fun to play with and incorporate into some looks, but they do tend to settle into wrinkles on your eyelids. “The skin around our eyes is very delicate. And as we age there can be some sagging and crepe-looking skin texture. Glittery and shimmery eyeshadows can over accentuate that, so it’s best to stick with matte or satin eyeshadows.” Simpson says.

Matte Liquids

If you have oily skin, matte liquids and powders can help to avoid product slipping and sliding on your face throughout the day. But as you age, your skin produces less oil, meaning you don’t need products with those properties as much. “Matte liquids and powder foundation can accentuate dry skin, so look for other formulas like cream or lightweight liquids,” Simpson explains, “Also a good foundation primer will help fill in wrinkles and pores so you have a more seamless finish to your makeup. I love the Manna Kadar Runway Ready primer.”

Liquid Lipstick

Liquid lipstick had a moment a few years ago and are often celebrated for their durability and smudge proof qualities. But, liquid formulas tend to settle in fine lines and wrinkles on the skin. “If fine lines around your lips are a problem, stay away from thick glosses and liquid lipsticks that will bleed into the fine lines. One of my favorite lip stains and primer all in one is the Manna Kadar Liplocked Priming Gloss.” Using a lip primer will set an even foundation on your skin and minimize any smudging or creasing you may be prone to if you have wrinkles and fine lines.

When it comes to what products you can add to your routine instead, Simpson has a few recommendations. “Definitely sunscreen is a must. Wear it everyday. It’s the best anti-aging product you can incorporate into your everyday routine.” One of the biggest causes of aging and skin spots is sun damage, so making a point to protect your skin from the sun is crucial. She also cites retinol as a great resource for maintaining elasticity in the skin. “An anti-aging serum like the Facial Lounge Retinol Resurfacing Treatment is gentle to use every evening and on all skin types. It will reveal smoother skin and soften fine lines and wrinkles. And of course wash all that makeup off with a non-stripping cleanser like the Facial Lounge Gentle Facial Cleanser. It feels super clean, takes off all of your makeup without stripping the natural oils from your skin.” At the end of the day, using gentle products that boost the moisture in your skin is the best way to support aging skin, and to maintain a natural, healthy glow.

