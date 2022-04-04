Fans Spotted A Huge Photoshop Fail In The New 'Kardashians' Promo Photo—Check It Out!

What’s more scandalous than one Kardashian at the center of another Photoshop scandal? All of the Kardashians! Six female members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have come under fire for the promo picture for their brand new Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians, which was released on Hulu’s Instagram page on Thursday, March 31st, as there seems to be something very off with the way they look!

Hulu captioned the image: “Now it feels official. #TheKardashians premieres in 2 weeks on @hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.” Kardashian matriarch and momager Kris Jenner is posing in front of a green backdrop with her daughters – Kourtney, 42, Kim, 41, Khloé, 37, Kendall, 26, and a very pregnant Kylie, 24 – but fans have called out the image for being insanely Photoshopped.

Some fans even think that the post-production team went one step further and superimposed some of the ladies' faces onto other bodies, as fans suspect that they don't seem to match; Kourtney's head in particular was called out by fans for not looking like it belonged to her body! "Why does it look like their heads are photoshopped onto their bodies??" one Reddit user questioned, along with three crying laughing emojis. "(Especially Kourt!)" they added. "It’s so photoshopped. I feel like Kourtney's head doesnt match her body?" agreed another, while other users said that Kourtney's image wasn’t the only concerning one.

"Yeah! Kourtney and Kris look like they got their faces cropped in from a painting or something. It’s so off, it’s uncanny," someone else wrote. "Kourntneys head was added on later and Khloe has her claws," speculated another. "I zoomed in to see their faces. It's so photoshopped that they look like they were drawn," commented another Reddit user. "This is so photoshopped it almost looks like a painting. But not in a good way," another user concurred. We've witnessed a *lot* of Kardashian Photoshop fails up 'til now, but we think this might be the worst one yet!