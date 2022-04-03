Richmond Cup results, driver points
Using keen pit strategy from crew chief Chris Gabehart, Denny Hamlin earned his first win of the season Sunday at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin hunted William Byron down using tires that were 43...nascar.nbcsports.com
Nascar has sucked for a few years now.. I use to watch and goto races all the time.. The race format and the woke 🐂💩 turned me off to it..
