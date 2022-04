Acing the Tri-C High School Rock Off Final Exam at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was local group Seeing Scarlet. Sandusky native and drummer Ethan Hoffman and his three bandmates — Bella Caporini (bass), Erin Roberts (guitar) and Amelia Von Glahn (guitar, vocals) — took first place at the annual battle of the bands Saturday, the Chronicle-Telegram reported.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO