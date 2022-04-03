ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s inside the gift bag every Grammy performer gets

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – The honor of gracing the Grammys stage isn’t all you get as a performer or presenter at the awards show. Each A-lister is also gifted a swag bag full of luxury goods worth $49,000, according to the company that puts them together.

The gift bags are assembled by Distinctive Assets, the same folks behind the six-figure swag bag sent to all Oscars nominees.

This year’s gift bag, which will be hand out to artists like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, BTS and the Foo Fighters, includes:

  • Voucher for liposuction on your arms
  • Popcorn that’s described as “flavor wrapped”
  • Skincare products made from figs and tofu
  • $10,000 worth of Botox, fillers and chemical peels
  • CBD sleep aids
  • An electric toothbrush
  • Trucker hat from a genderless fashion line
  • Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon wine and three bottles of Grey Goose vodka
  • Three-course tasting meal for two at Kokomo Restaurant in New York
  • Perfume made by Mastercard
  • Kit to make whipped coffee
  • Book about Dr. Anthony Fauci

For this year’s Grammy Awards, there’s not just a gift bag – there’s a whole gift lounge. It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a big room open to celebrities during the three days of Grammy rehearsals, where they can peruse freebies and take what they like.

The lounge has different gift options, like vegan running shoes, flower arrangements and a gift certificate for Topgolf.

Celebrities aren’t obligated to accept anything in the gift bag or gift lounge. Some accept the gifts, then donate them to charity. Others happily keep the luxury goods and take the lavish vacations. There is one catch to the free swag: Anything they do keep is taxable as income under federal tax code .

The Grammy Awards air Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

