Nebraska man on parole for murder sentenced in foiled home invasion
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man on parole for murder has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for plotting a home invasion robbery that was foiled when he tried to buy a gun from an undercover agent and recruited a confidential FBI informant to act as his getaway driver.
Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. said Friday that the reason he ordered Rufus Dennis, 43, of Omaha, to serve so much time is that he intended to murder victims.
The FBI obtained recordings of Dennis in which he said he wasn't going to be caught or identified and would leave no witnesses behind.
