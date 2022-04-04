ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

From Atmospheres of Violence to Abolitionist Care: Trans of Color Solidarity Against Incarceration

Cover picture for the articleQueer, Trans, and Sexuality Studies Five College Certificate Annual Event. Join us for a conversation with Arburtha Franklin (Trans Latin@ Coalition), Alaina Goodman (Former...

92Q Baltimore

Activists’s Death Renews Black Trans Women Violence Fears

The recent death of a prominent Illinois-based LGBTQ activist is renewing fears of violence against Black trans women. The body of 31-year-old Elise Malary was discovered in Lake Michigan on Thursday of last week. Officials from the Evanston Police Department responded to a report of a woman’s body found on the rocks near Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square. Malary had been missing since March 9.
EVANSTON, IL
Phys.org

Disbelief in human evolution linked to greater prejudice and racism

A disbelief in human evolution was associated with higher levels of prejudice, racist attitudes and support of discriminatory behavior against Blacks, immigrants and the LGBTQ community in the U.S., according to University of Massachusetts Amherst research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Similarly, across the globe—in 19...
SCIENCE
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Axios

Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TIME

Far Too Many Black Girls Disappear Without a Trace. Relisha Rudd Has Never Been Found

I viscerally recall the first time I heard that there were at least 64,000 missing Black girls and women in the United States. It was 2019 and I was attending a symposium focused on Black girlhood. At that time, I didn’t know the total number of missing people in the U.S., but 64,000 felt alarmingly high. After a bit of research, I found out that Black women and girls comprised more than 30% percent of women and girls reported missing in the U.S. And yet, Black women and girls constitute only 15% of the U.S. female population. My suspicion about the number being disproportionately and disturbingly high was sadly correct. The data shook me to my core. I had no idea so many of us were missing. By 2021, the number was more than 90,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheddar News

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza on Building Power With Black Futures Lab

Alicia Garza joined Cheddar News to talk about the Black Futures Lab where serves as founder and principal. The non-profit organization seeks to develop grassroots power in the Black community with projects like the Black Census, which takes into account the granular experiences of the demographic. "What we know about Black folks and the reason that we decided to focus on black communities again, it's because we're being left out and left behind their stories being told about us without our input and without our shaping," she said. "If we want a robust democracy in this country, we have to change that equation." Garza also touched on issues around voter suppression and the midterm elections.
ADVOCACY
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic History Of The Brown Paper Bag Test, The Discriminatory Practice Used To Exclude Dark-Skinned Black People

In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing their skin tone to the color of a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
SOCIETY
Phys.org

'Model minority' perception complicates identities of white-Asian multiracial individuals

The term "model minority" was first coined by sociologists in the 1960s to describe Asian Americans as a group that has purportedly achieved greater success in the U.S. compared to other ethnic minorities. While the term is problematic on a number of levels, new research suggests that for white-Asian multiracial people, it adds even further complexity toward perception and self-identification.
SOCIETY
Reason.com

Yale Law Prof. Kate Stith Confirms that the Protest of a Fed Soc Event She Moderated was Extremely Disruptive

There have been conflicting accounts of the infamous March 10 protest of a Yale Federalist Society event. Some accounts contend that the protest was brief and not-all-that disruptive in the scheme of things; others claim that the protest disrupted not only the event, but was so noisy that it disrupted classes and meetings elsewhere in the building.
PROTESTS
Wyoming News

Grey Bull honored as champion for work addressing childhood trauma

When Lynette Grey Bull lived in Arizona and later California, she often heard about the effects of adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, from teachers, other nonprofit volunteers and health care providers. But when she moved to the Wind River Indian Reservation, that framework for understanding trauma wasn’t a part of the conversation. “It’s rural, it’s a reservation, but also working with non-native people too, it’s just not a common thing,”...
ADVOCACY
WSAV News 3

Violence against Asians decried on spa shootings anniversary

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday remembered the victims of shootings at three massage businesses in Georgia a year earlier and decried racism, misogyny and gun violence. Six women of Asian descent were among the eight people killed on March 16, 2021. Though prosecutors disagree about whether the shootings were motivated by racial […]
GEORGIA STATE
The 74

New Proposal to Use Southern Plantations to Teach Kids About Racism

State legislatures across the United States are cracking down on discussions of race and racism in the classroom. School boards are attempting to ban books that deal with difficult histories. Lawmakers are targeting initiatives that promote diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. Such efforts raise questions about whether students in the U.S. will ever […]
SOCIETY

