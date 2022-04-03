Fire-Proof Tiny Home For Sale is Perfect for Someone in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Diapers could soon be tax free in Aurora, a first for a city in Colorado. There’s also currently a bill making its way through the legislature that would make feminine hygiene products and diapers tax exempt statewide, but cities will have the option to opt out if they choose.
Aurora Council members voted 6-4 on Monday night to amend a city code, exempting diapers from sales and use tax. Councilman Curtis Gardner sponsored the ordinance, saying this could benefit the youngest and oldest residents in the city.
(credit: CBS)
“This is really about helping working families in our community....
