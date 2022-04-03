ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Fire-Proof Tiny Home For Sale is Perfect for Someone in Colorado

By Kelsey Nistel
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Wildfires can break out without warning anywhere in Colorado, even smack-dab in the middle of a suburban neighborhood, as seen with the recent Marshall Fire in Boulder. Fortunately, for one...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Denver

Aurora Moves Closer To Becoming First City in Colorado To Make Diapers Tax Free

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Diapers could soon be tax free in Aurora, a first for a city in Colorado. There’s also currently a bill making its way through the legislature that would make feminine hygiene products and diapers tax exempt statewide, but cities will have the option to opt out if they choose. Aurora Council members voted 6-4 on Monday night to amend a city code, exempting diapers from sales and use tax. Councilman Curtis Gardner sponsored the ordinance, saying this could benefit the youngest and oldest residents in the city. (credit: CBS) “This is really about helping working families in our community....
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Real Estate
Boulder, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Mix 104.3 KMXY

78 Earthquakes in Last 24 Hours at Yellowstone, But Don’t Worry

There is a major earthquake swarm underway under Yellowstone National Park with at least 78 quakes in the last day, but it's really not a reason for major concern. I saw some YouTube channels making a big deal out of this, but I believe that's being unnecessarily sensational. It is true that this is a major swarm as you can see on the USGS map.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Home
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches: First wave of snow set to strike Colorado, second wave on the way

According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow may land in parts of Colorado tonight through Wednesday evening. The current projected snowfall map shows the deepest totals falling in the San Juan Mountain region and in the mountains surrounding Aspen, with big totals also expected near Winter Park and Steamboat Springs. The Front Range metro area is unlikely to see more than an inch in most spots.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Baby Colorado Girl Overdoses on Fentanyl + Parents Charged

The parents of a now-deceased one-year-old girl are being charged with child abuse after the child accidentally overdosed on fentanyl. Who Are the Colorado Parents Charged with Child Abuse?. The parents of the one-year-old girl that tragically passed away have been identified as 31-year-old Alonzo Montoya and 30-year-old Nicole Casias....
BRIGHTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
NBC News

At least 19,000 ordered to evacuate amid fast-moving Colorado wildfire

At least 19,000 people were under mandatory evacuations Saturday as a fast-moving wildfire burned in the Boulder, Colorado, area, authorities said. No injuries were reported and it wasn't immediately clear if any structures were threatened, but the blaze near the National Center for Atmospheric Research's Mesa Laboratory & Visitor Center had doubled in size in a few hours Saturday afternoon.
BOULDER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy