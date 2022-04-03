Broadway stars support Ukraine with moving Times Square performance

NEW YORK -- Joining together in harmony on the red steps of Times Square on Sunday, the Broadway community stood with Ukraine with a musical vigil.

Performers and hundreds of spectators sang the anthem from the musical "Les Miserables," belting "Do you hear the people the people sing." They also sang a verse translated into Ukrainian.

Performers like Carolee Carmello said the song is a revolutionary call to overcome adversity.

"I did the first national tour of 'Les Mis,' so I remember this moment in the show being very powerful. It speaks to a people who were oppressed and rise up and that's exactly what Ukrainian people are doing," Carmello said.

As they sang, the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine were splashed across digital billboards, in the crossroads of the world.

"Seeing the Ukrainian flags light up all of the screens, it was bringing tears," said singer Anya Kosachevich, who proudly held her country's flag.

"It has been difficult. It has been scary, stressful. I still have family and friends there, constantly refreshing news, checking on the family."

It has been more than a month now since Russia's invasion . Some spectators, like Mariana Kopylyak, said they lost loved ones in the bombings, and showed up Sunday to find strength.

"All of my family is in Ukraine, so my heart is broke. A lot of my friends have died. My heart is very, very pain," Kopylyak said.

Organizers, like performer and activist Shakina Nayfack, said they will continue to use the power of song to show solidarity with Ukraine.

"People are feeling a lot of hopelessness now and if there's one thing Broadway knows how to do it's to inspire hope," said Nayfack.

A group of Broadway stars will live stream a concert on April 29. The proceeds will go to the International Rescue Committee, which is providing shelter, first aid, food and medicine in Ukraine.