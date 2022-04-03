ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Broadway stars support Ukraine with moving Times Square performance

By Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHSYN_0eyMLZ2N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZTdt_0eyMLZ2N00
Broadway stars sing for Ukraine in Times Square 02:01

NEW YORK -- Joining together in harmony on the red steps of Times Square on Sunday, the Broadway community stood with Ukraine with a musical vigil.

Performers and hundreds of spectators sang the anthem from the musical "Les Miserables," belting "Do you hear the people the people sing." They also sang a verse translated into Ukrainian.

Performers like Carolee Carmello said the song is a revolutionary call to overcome adversity.

"I did the first national tour of 'Les Mis,' so I remember this moment in the show being very powerful. It speaks to a people who were oppressed and rise up and that's exactly what Ukrainian people are doing," Carmello said.

READ MORE : Broadway stars, other singers band together to record song for people of Ukraine

As they sang, the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine were splashed across digital billboards, in the crossroads of the world.

"Seeing the Ukrainian flags light up all of the screens, it was bringing tears," said singer Anya Kosachevich, who proudly held her country's flag.

"It has been difficult. It has been scary, stressful. I still have family and friends there, constantly refreshing news, checking on the family."

It has been more than a month now since Russia's invasion . Some spectators, like Mariana Kopylyak, said they lost loved ones in the bombings, and showed up Sunday to find strength.

"All of my family is in Ukraine, so my heart is broke. A lot of my friends have died. My heart is very, very pain," Kopylyak said.

Organizers, like performer and activist Shakina Nayfack, said they will continue to use the power of song to show solidarity with Ukraine.

"People are feeling a lot of hopelessness now and if there's one thing Broadway knows how to do it's to inspire hope," said Nayfack.

A group of Broadway stars will live stream a concert on April 29. The proceeds will go to the International Rescue Committee, which is providing shelter, first aid, food and medicine in Ukraine.

Comments / 1

Related
tvinsider.com

Oscars 2022: Stars Show Support for Ukraine With Blue #WithRefugees Ribbons

The 2022 Oscars red carpet is well underway and as the stars file in for the 94th Academy Awards, some are making a statement with a special accessory. Some attendees were seen wearing blue ribbons with “#WithRefugees” scrawled across the piece of material. The hashtag links back to the United Nations Refugee Agency, and although it represents the support of all refugees across the globe, there’s a definite emphasis on Ukraine, the country from which many have fled amid the Russian invasion.
MUSIC
CBS New York

Broadway stars, other singers record song for Ukraine

NEW YORK -- Top studio singers and Broadway stars all came together to sing for Ukraine on Monday.CBS2's Leah Mishkin takes us inside the recording session at Power Station studio in Midtown.They donated their time and talent without hesitation."The feeling of not being able to help is overwhelming sometimes," said Miguel Cervantes of "Hamilton" on Broadway."You watch the news and it's just wrenching," song creator Ira Antelis added.READ MORE: War in Ukraine: How to help from here at homeLyrics started pouring out of Antelis. The music industry writer and producer decided to create a song to unite people all over the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Stars In The House’ 10-Hour Ukraine Telethon To Feature Big-Name Line-Up Of Hollywood, Broadway & Volodymyr Zelensky’s ‘Servant Of The People’ Co-Star

Click here to read the full article. A celebrity-packed 10-hour Stars in the House telethon raising money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine has been scheduled for Saturday, March 26, with a line-up to include such Hollywood and Broadway stars as Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Laurie Metcalf, Patrick Wilson, Judith Light and a new SCTV reunion of Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin. The telethon was announced today by Stars in the House hosts and co-founders Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Donations raised from the event will benefit the International Rescue Committee and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Deadline

Mantas Kvedaravicius Dies: Lithuanian Film Director Of ‘Mariupolis’ Shot Dead In Ukraine At 45

Click here to read the full article. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry is reporting that Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed Saturday in Mariupol, the under siege Ukrainian city and subject of his documentary films. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “While (he was) trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius,” the ministry’s information agency tweeted on Sunday. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda mourned the death in a statement. “We lost a creator well known in Lithuania and in the whole world, who, until the very last moment, in spite of danger, worked in Russia-occupied Ukraine.” Kvedaravicius, 45, was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolee Carmello
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘POTUS’ Comedy Moves Opening Date For Tony Eligibility

Click here to read the full article. Producers of the upcoming Broadway comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive have moved up the show’s opening night, becoming eligible for 2022 Tony Award nominations. The play by The Morning Show writer Selina Fillinger and featuring an all-female cast officially will open with the April 27 matinee performance rather than the originally planned opening night of May 9. The new date puts the production within the Tony eligibility window announced last week by Tony organizers. The production’s first preview date remains Thursday, April 14, at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS New York

"Take Me Out" explores homophobia in professional athletics

NEW YORK -- A revival of the play "Take Me Out," starring actors famous for big television roles, opened Monday night on Broadway.It's an explosive and witty play about Major League Baseball and being gay.Jesse Williams, of "Grey's Anatomy" fame, and the company of "Take Me Out" basked in the glory of being declared a hit on the heels of opening night.The star-studded red carpet Monday night preceded curtain up on the story of a superstar center-fielder, played by Williams, who abruptly comes out as gay to his team and the press.It was in 2003 that "Take Me Out" won...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy