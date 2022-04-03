ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 ATH Caleb Benning out of Nebraska

By Josh Helmer
 2 days ago

According to 247Sports , Iowa already has a pair of players committed in its 2024 recruiting class. A pair of in-state targets, offensive lineman Cody Fox and linebacker Cam Buffington , committed to the Hawkeyes last summer.

Fox is a 6-foot-4, 265 pound offensive lineman from East Buchanan High School in Winthrop, Iowa, while Buffington is a 6-foot-3, 200 pound linebacker out of Winfield-Mt. Union in Winfield, Iowa. According to Rivals , Fox is a four-star offensive guard in the 2024 cycle, the No. 3 guard in the class and the nation’s No. 73 player overall. Rivals ranks Buffington as a three-star linebacker.

Now, the Hawkeyes are looking to add a defensive back commit to join those two in the 2024 class. Iowa offered class of 2024 athlete Caleb Benning out of Westside High School in Omaha, Neb., over the weekend. The 5-foot-11, 185 pound athlete could play either wide receiver or in the secondary at the next level. Benning reported that his Iowa offer came from defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker, which signals that the Hawkeyes view Benning’s future in the defensive backfield.

Minnesota and Nebraska have offered Benning as well. The Cornhuskers were the first to offer on Nov. 25, 2021, while the Gophers offered Benning on Jan. 27. According to Rivals , Benning is being recruited by Nebraska wide receivers and passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph as well as the Cornhuskers’ defensive backs coach Travis Fisher. Minnesota’s primary recruiter for Benning according to Rivals is safeties coach Danny Collins.

Here’s a glimpse at Benning’s Hudl tape from his sophomore season.

https://twitter.com/CalebBenning1/status/1510335523545563141?s=20&t=7o3zOKubaZK7OCTruAB1OA

