FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Nettleton Lady Raider is exploring her options. Elauna Eaton has entered the transfer portal. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report the news. She appeared in 28 games for Arkansas women’s basketball in the 2021-22 season. Eaton scored in double figures against Little Rock, UAPB, and Tarleton State. Her best outing was a 15 point, 7 rebound performance on November 12th, 2021.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO